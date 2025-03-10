ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
03-Mar-2594,384€686.71€64,814,729
04-Mar-2596,959€668.47€64,814,532
05-Mar-2595,585€678.08€64,814,315
06-Mar-2596,822€669.42€64,814,332
07-Mar-2596,490€671.72€64,814,215

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

