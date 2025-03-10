SANS Institute Expands Cloud Security Portfolio with AWS-Focused Course

Bethesda, MD, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cloud adoption surges, misconfigurations in AWS environments remain a common cause of security incidents. To address this challenge, the SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training, has launched SEC480: AWS Secure Builder, a specialized training course designed to equip developers, engineers, and architects with the hands-on skills needed to build AWS workloads securely.

While AWS provides robust security tools, the responsibility for properly configuring and maintaining them often falls to non-security personnel who may lack the specialized expertise required to prevent vulnerabilities. SEC480 bridges this knowledge gap, ensuring that cloud engineers and developers can implement security best practices from the outset—reducing risks, strengthening compliance, and improving overall cloud security posture.

“Organizations are moving rapidly to AWS, but security is often an afterthought. Several of the biggest cloud breaches happened due to preventable misconfigurations,” said Frank Kim, Fellow at SANS Institute. “SEC480 provides a structured, hands-on approach to AWS security, enabling technical teams to build and maintain secure cloud environments without relying solely on security teams.”

A unique component of the course is the AWS Secure Builder Micro-Credential by GIAC, which validates a participant’s ability to implement security best practices in AWS environments. This first-of-its-kind credential provides professionals with a recognized stamp of approval for their AWS security expertise, helping to advance their careers while strengthening their organizations’ security posture.

“With the rise of cloud-native applications, security must be embedded at every stage of development. SEC480 teaches cloud engineers and developers how to integrate security into their AWS workflows, ensuring that organizations can scale safely and maintain compliance,” said Serge Borso, SEC480 Course Author and SANS Certified Instructor. “By focusing on practical, hands-on training, we empower teams to prevent misconfigurations, detect threats earlier, and ultimately reduce the burden on security teams.”

SEC480: AWS Secure Builder is now available OnDemand at SANS.org or as a team-focused bundle on AWS Marketplace, offering a flexible, two-day training format designed for busy professionals. Having availability in AWS Marketplace, organizations can seamlessly access SEC480: AWS Secure Builder as part of their cloud security strategy. This flexible procurement option enables teams to efficiently enroll in the course while streamlining purchasing, legal, and accounting processes.

“As organizations continue to accelerate cloud adoption, it’s critical that their teams have access to effective, hands-on security training,” said Carl Marrelli, SANS Director of Digital Programs and Business Development. “Offering SEC480 through AWS Marketplace provides customers with a simplified purchasing experience, allowing them to focus on building their AWS security skills without procurement hurdles.”

For more information or to register, visit the AWS Marketplace or sans.org/sec480.