Oh Baby! Fatburger Launches $5.99 'Baby Fat' Deal for a Limited-Time

Iconic Chain Brings Back Beloved Burger with Value Offer

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fatburger , the all-American burger chain owned by FAT Brands Inc. , announces the bold comeback of the fan-favorite Baby Fat for only $5.99. The Baby Fat is packed with the same unbeatable flavor that Fatburger fans know and love. Available for a limited-time only, the Baby Fat is available at the $5.99 value price point starting today through June 30 via www.fatburger.com with code BABYFAT5 or in-store at participating locations.

“Our fans have been asking, and we have heard them—the Baby Fat is back,” said Jenn Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer at FAT Brands. “This limited-time value burger offering is sure to hit the spot for both long-time fans and new guests, pairing perfectly with Fat or Skinny Fries, a hand-scooped milkshake or an ice-cold PEPSI®.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. At Fatburger, “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with toppings including bacon, eggs, chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com .

**PEPSI and the Pepsi Globe are registered trademarks of PepsiCo, Inc.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™. For more information, visit www.fatburger.com .