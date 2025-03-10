Ride in Style with JAKKS Pacific’s New Roxy Dolls

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) is thrilled to introduce Roxy Dolls, an all-new fashion and action sports-inspired doll line launching exclusively at Target in June 2025. Get ready to roll, ride, and shred in style!

Designed for kids ages 4 and up, these 7.5-inch articulated fashion dolls bring the excitement of skateboarding, snowboarding, roller skating, and surfing into the world of play. Each doll comes with a signature Roxy outfit and on-trend sports accessories, including a skateboard, snowboard, roller skates, or surfboard.

“With Roxy Dolls, we are merging fashion, creativity, and adventure to provide kids with an exciting way to showcase their passion for action sports,” said Debbie Haag, SVP of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific. “In collaboration with Authentic Brands Group, we have meticulously designed these Roxy-branded dolls to be both stylish and highly posable—perfect for hitting the streets, slopes, and waves with confidence and flair.”

Each 7.5-inch articulated doll is designed for easy posing and imaginative play. Outfitted in Roxy-inspired fashions, these dolls are always dressed for adventure. Every set includes a sticker sheet, a comb, and a signature Roxy sport accessory, such as a skateboard, snowboard, roller skates, or surfboard, making them the ultimate companions for stylish and sporty fun.

With an MSRP of $19.99, Roxy Dolls are set to be the ultimate must-have for action sports enthusiasts and fashion lovers alike.

Roxy Dolls will be available exclusively in Target stores and on Target.com starting June 2025. Get ready to ride in style and unleash your creativity with Roxy!

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

©2025 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a unified platform that integrates M&A, brand strategy, creativity and digital innovation to unlock the power of its global portfolio. It connects iconic sports, lifestyle, entertainment and media brands with best-in-class partners to optimize long-term value in the marketplace. Generating more than $29 billion in global annual retail sales, Authentic’s brands have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 13,000-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 400,000 points of sale.

Authentic’s brand portfolio includes Shaquille O’Neal®, David Beckham®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Reebok®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hunter®, Vince®, Hervé Léger®, Frye®, Nautica®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Sperry®, Rockport®, Eddie Bauer®, Boardriders®, Quiksilver®, Billabong®, Roxy®, DC Shoes®, RVCA®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Prince®, Izod®, Van Heusen®, Hart Schaffner Marx® and Thomasville®.

For more information, visit authentic.com.

Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and WeChat.