CloudBees Celebrates 15 Years of DevOps Industry Impact and Continued Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBees , one of the world’s leading software development platforms, today celebrates its 15th anniversary. As pioneers of the DevOps and CI/CD movements, the company is taking this moment to celebrate its impact within the developer community.

In 2009, CloudBees co-founders Sacha Labourey and François Dechery teamed up with Kohsuke Kawaguchi, the creator of Jenkins, to build the platform that would become CloudBees. They officially incorporated the company on March 9, 2010, ushering in the era of CI/CD in software development which allowed users to store code in cloud repositories and continuously build, test and deploy applications in the cloud. 15 years later, CloudBees is a leader in DevOps and serves more than 500 of the world’s largest organizations. While early adopters may know CloudBees as the #1 enterprise Jenkins platform, CloudBees now offers a full suite of innovative on-prem and cloud solutions, including CloudBees CI , CDRO , Feature Management , AI-driven Smart Tests , and Compliance , to support and optimize software delivery across the entire DevSecOps lifecycle, empowering organizations to deliver secure, scalable software at speed.

“CloudBees is proud to be a trusted technology partner to the Global 2000. It’s an honor to celebrate our 15th year of empowering the world’s leading companies to embrace cloud transformation and unlock new opportunities in the AI era,” said Anuj Kapur, President and CEO of CloudBees. “We are deeply appreciative of our employees, customers, partners and developer community who have entrusted us to usher them into the next era of DevOps and with whom we celebrate this milestone.”

This occasion comes at a time of great momentum for the company. CloudBees marked significant achievements in the past year, including:

Revenue & Profitability: Achieving profitability and surpassing $150 million in annual recurring revenue , with more than 500,000 developers using CloudBees products.

Achieving profitability and , with more than 500,000 developers using CloudBees products. An Expanding Global Customer Base: A trusted partner to more than 500 of the world’s largest companies in finance, technology, healthcare, and the public sector, including Salesforce, Adobe, Accenture, and the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the US, CloudBees continues its expansion of footprint across numerous sectors including healthcare and financial services across Europe and Asia, and adding numerous notable customers including the DSV A/S, HSBC, Murex, and BNP Paribas.

A trusted partner to more than 500 of the world’s largest companies in finance, technology, healthcare, and the public sector, including Salesforce, Adobe, Accenture, and the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the US, CloudBees continues its expansion of footprint across numerous sectors including healthcare and financial services across Europe and Asia, and adding numerous notable customers including the DSV A/S, HSBC, Murex, and BNP Paribas. Major Product Launches: CloudBees has significantly expanded their product offerings with the introduction of CloudBees Platform and CloudBees CI’s High Availability mode , which provided the biggest performance and scalability update to Jenkins in the past decade.

CloudBees has significantly expanded their product offerings with the introduction of and CloudBees CI’s , which provided the biggest performance and scalability update to Jenkins in the past decade. Smart Tests AI Acquisition & Launch: In August 2024, CloudBees acquired AI-driven testing intelligence Launchable to boost the company’s GenAI efforts with an initial focus on test suite intelligence. This technology has been integrated into CloudBees as Smart Tests , with customers seeing up to 80% reduction in test execution time.

In August 2024, CloudBees acquired AI-driven testing intelligence Launchable to boost the company’s GenAI efforts with an initial focus on test suite intelligence. This technology has been integrated into CloudBees as , with customers seeing up to 80% reduction in test execution time. New and Deepened Partnerships : CloudBees has active partners in every major market around the world. This extensive Partner Network includes AWS, Perficient, Aliado, Cognizant, and SPKAA.

: CloudBees has active partners in every major market around the world. This extensive Partner Network includes AWS, Perficient, Aliado, Cognizant, and SPKAA. Leadership Team Growth: CloudBees has also focused on strengthening its diverse leadership team, adding key executives from leading organizations like Atlassian, 1Password, Cisco, PTC, PayPal, and GE Digital.

About CloudBees

CloudBees enables enterprises to deliver scalable, compliant, and secure software, empowering developers to do their best work.

Seamlessly integrating into any hybrid and heterogeneous environment, CloudBees is a strategic partner in your cloud transformation journey, ensuring security, compliance, and operational efficiency while enhancing the developer experience across your entire software development lifecycle.

CloudBees supports organizations at every step of their DevSecOps journey, whether using Jenkins on-premise or transitioning software delivery to the cloud. We’re helping customers build the future, today.

Founded in 2010, CloudBees is backed by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bridgepoint Capital, HSBC, Golub Capital, Delta-v Capital, Matrix Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Visit us at www.cloudbees.com .

