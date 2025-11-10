CloudBees’ First DevOps Migration Index Finds Big-Bang Platform Migrations Drain Budgets and Stall Innovation, Without Delivering the Expected ROI

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBees, the leading software delivery solutions provider for enterprises, today released its first DevOps Migration Index, revealing the widening gap between modernization ambitions and business reality.

As global enterprises face mounting pressure to consolidate vendors, control costs, and integrate AI across hybrid environments, CloudBees’ survey of over 300 enterprise IT and technology leaders finds that ‘big-bang’ migrations are doing the opposite: draining budgets, stalling innovation, and introducing new security risks. Although 85% of enterprises surveyed have completed platform migrations in the last two years, only one in four say consolidation delivered expected value within a year. The Migration Index findings underscore that the future of enterprise modernization lies in flexible, open systems that support innovation and evolution without sacrificing control.

“Enterprises are under immense pressure to modernize, but too often, modernization becomes synonymous with disruption,” said Anuj Kapur, CEO of CloudBees. “At CloudBees, we believe progress shouldn’t come at the cost of stability or innovation. Our customers deserve freedom to modernize on their own terms, without being locked into rigid ecosystems or forced consolidations. With Unify, they can protect the investments they’ve already made while accelerating innovation with the flexibility and governance that modern software delivery demands.”

The Migration Mirage: ROI That Never Materializes

Platform migrations are consuming massive budgets and delivering diminishing returns, undermining innovation and draining resources. For many enterprises, every migration cycle adds new cost and risk instead of compounding value.

Key findings include:

Financial waste: 57% of enterprises spent over $1M on migrations last year, with average projects costing $1.75M and running 18% over budget – an average cost overrun of $315K per enterprise.

Fallout Beyond Budgets: Human and Operational Strain

The toll of platform migrations extends beyond financial overruns. Constant retooling and disruption creates a productivity drag that compounds over time, burning out teams, and eroding trust in transformation programs. The human cost of transformation now rivals the financial one: teams are stretched thin, projects stall, and innovation pipelines dwindle.

Additional key findings include:

Burnout and fatigue rises: 61% of leaders report migration fatigue delaying projects for six months or longer, while 70% cite increased developer burnout and 76% note a drop in developer morale.

Security Gaps Widen in the AI-Driven Enterprise

AI adoption is colliding with DevSecOps reality. Rather than strengthening controls, migrations often weaken them, expanding compliance risk and third-party vulnerabilities.

For example:

Security strain intensifies: 75% of respondents said maintaining security integrations became harder after migration, and 40% discovered new blind spots that widened compliance exposure.

The Bottom Line: Integration Outperforms Consolidation

While “rip and replace” migration strategies have dominated the market, CloudBees research points to a better path forward: integration-first modernization. Rather than replacing systems, enterprises can layer new capabilities across existing platforms to achieve faster ROI while maintaining strong governance and controls.

Ultimately:

Integration outperforms consolidation: 92% of organizations saw greater delivery efficiency by integrating tools rather than replacing them, and 84% said real-time analytics were easier to adopt without replatforming.

"CloudBees Unify understands what many platforms miss – ripping and replacing simply doesn’t work at the enterprise level,” said Sudhakar Parakala, VP of IT and Applications at Synaptics. “We need solutions that complement our existing systems, not conflict with them. That’s exactly why CloudBees Unify is so compelling to us."

Methodology: These results are from one survey of 200 enterprise IT/tech leaders and an additional survey of 100 enterprise IT/tech leaders, conducted by independent research agency TrendCandy.

About CloudBees

CloudBees is a leading DevOps solution for enterprises navigating the complexity of modernizing software development at scale. Built for global enterprises, CloudBees bridges the gap between legacy systems and emerging technologies, helping organizations innovate securely, intelligently, and on their own terms.

As the industry’s most open and flexible DevOps solution, CloudBees integrates with any developer tool, allowing teams to build better, faster, and safer across any environment. CloudBees automates and optimizes software delivery at scale with continuous compliance and enterprise-grade governance built-in, accelerated with AI capabilities.

Founded in 2010, CloudBees is backed by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bridgepoint Capital, HSBC, Golub Capital, Delta-v Capital, Matrix Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Visit us at www.cloudbees.com.

