CloudBees Named “Compliance Software Solution of the Year” in 9th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

LONDON, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBees , a world-leading AI-powered enterprise DevOps solution, today announced that CloudBees Unify Continuous Security has been selected as winner of the “Compliance Software Solution of the Year” award in the 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization, the annual program recognizes the most innovative companies, products, and technologies driving progress in the global information security industry.

CloudBees Unify Continuous Security embeds security and compliance automation directly into CI/CD workflow without slowing developers down. The AI-powered control plane unifies and deduplicates signals from existing security tools, delivers real-time risk visibility, and enforces consistent policies across teams and pipelines. CloudBees works across any CI/CD or toolchain, orchestrating security at scale while enabling faster, safer software delivery.

CloudBees Unify delivers a breakthrough approach that automates policy enforcement, evidence generation, and deployment controls directly within CI/CD workflows, helping organizations stay compliant and audit-ready. Its policy-driven control plane brings together compliance automation and developer workflows, enabling consistent enforcement across Jenkins, GitHub Actions, and hybrid environments.

Unify integrates seamlessly with tools already in use, including existing developer workflows and CI/CD pipelines. CISOs and security teams can define and enforce security and compliance policies across the toolchain with real-time visibility into risks like misconfigurations, code and dependency vulnerabilities, and policy violations.

“As the software supply chain becomes a prime attack vector, security leaders must gain visibility and control without sacrificing velocity or slowing innovation. Not only does our solution embed continuous security into your pipelines, but also compliance without any disruption to developer flow,” said Anuj Kapur, CEO of CloudBees. “We are honored to receive the ‘Compliance Software Solution of the Year’ award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough as a validation of our mission to empower developers to build better, faster and safer.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence and spotlight breakthrough innovation driving the global cybersecurity industry forward. Covering a wide range of categories – including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and more – the annual program highlights the solutions and organizations redefining how we safeguard the digital world.

The 2025 awards program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries around the world, representing everything from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year’s winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today’s increasingly complex threat landscape.

“CloudBees Unify enables organizations to enforce security standards systematically, reduce risk exposure, and improve compliance without slowing engineering teams down,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “Unify is purpose-built for large, regulated enterprises that need to modernize securely and deliver compliance without stunting innovation. It empowers CISOs with centralized governance and actionable insights, turning software supply chain security from a liability into a competitive advantage.”

About CloudBees

CloudBees is a leading DevOps solution for enterprises navigating the complexity of modernizing software development at scale. Built for global enterprises, CloudBees bridges the gap between legacy systems and emerging technologies, helping organizations innovate securely, intelligently, and on their own terms.

As the industry’s most open and flexible DevOps solution, CloudBees Unify integrates with any developer tool, allowing teams to build better, faster, and safer across any environment. CloudBees automates and optimizes software delivery at scale with continuous compliance and enterprise-grade governance built-in, accelerated with AI capabilities.

Founded in 2010, CloudBees is backed by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bridgepoint Capital, HSBC, Golub Capital, Delta-v Capital, Matrix Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Visit us at www.cloudbees.com .

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c656a5cd-f347-4596-99cd-de404c1479b8