SCARA Robot Market to Reach USD 15.6 Billion by 2032 Driven by Industry 4.0 and Robotics Advancements | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCARA Robot Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The SCARA Robots Market Size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.29% from 2024 to 2032.”

SCARA (Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm) robot market is growing due to the demand for automation in automotive, electronics and food & beverage industries. These high-speed and repetition robots are designed for assembly line and material handling work. Increase in use of SCARA robots to increase operational efficiency and reduce labor costs is likely to expand the market scope for SCARA robots. Moreover, the development of technology has resulted in offering more user-friendly interfaces and extensive performance capabilities, which has further propelled the growth of this market. Attributable to the emerging trend of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing renaissance, SCARA robots older in the forecast period are likely to witness robust growth spur on the back of soaring sales, year after year.

Get a Sample Report of SCARA Robot Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2743

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB Ltd – IRB 910SC

– IRB 910SC Fanuc Corporation – SR Series

– SR Series Yaskawa Electric Corporation – Motoman SG Series

– Motoman SG Series KUKA AG – KR SCARA Series

– KR SCARA Series Epson Robots – LS-B Series

– LS-B Series Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – RH Series

– RH Series Omron Corporation – i4L SCARA

– i4L SCARA Stäubli International AG– TS2 SCARA Series

TS2 SCARA Series DENSO Corporation (DENSO Robotics) – HS Series

– HS Series Kawasaki Robotics (Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.) – RS Series

– RS Series Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd . – YK-XG Series

. – YK-XG Series Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp . – EZ SCARA Series

. – EZ SCARA Series Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. – THE Series

– THE Series HIWIN Technologies Corp . – RA Series

. – RA Series Delta Electronics, Inc. – DRS60L Series.

SCARA Robot Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.7 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 15.6 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.29% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Payload Capacity (Up to 5 kg, 5-15 kg, Above 15 kg)



• By Application (Material Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Welding & Soldering, Dispensing, Processing)



• By End-User (Automotive, Metal & Machinery, Rubber & Plastic, Food & Beverage, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices, Others)



• By Industry (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, Others) Key Drivers • The increasing adoption of SCARA robots in manufacturing, driven by Industry 4.0 and smart factory initiatives.



• The rising demand for precision automation in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing boosts SCARA robot adoption.

For A Detailed Briefing Sessions with Our Team of Analyst, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2743

Key Industry Segmentation

By Payload Capacity – Dominance of Up to 5 kg Segment, Rapid Growth in 5-15 kg Segment

The up to 5 kg segment holds the largest share of the market in 2023, as this type is most widely used in high-precision, high-speed, and flexible industries. This well-acknowledged category is used for packaging lightweight assembly, material handling, and small-part packaging tasks within electronics, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods sectors.

The 5-15 kg payload category is expected to register the fastest CAGr during the forecast period, which is rapidly being adopted in the automotive, food & beverage and logistics sectors. They are used for mid-sized automotive component assembly, medium-weight payloads in food processing plants, and palletizing in warehouses.

By Application – Material Handling Leads, Assembling & Disassembling Grows Fastest

Material Handling segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023. SCARA robots are primarily used for pick-and-place, sorting, palletizing, and depalletizing applications in various industrial sectors. This is especially true in industries such as logistics, e-commerce, electronics, and automotive where rapid and accurate material movement is key to making operations more efficient.

The assembling & disassembling segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to rising automation in automotive, electronics, and medical device manufacturing. Over the years, we have been given SCARA robots that can take over manual jobs for assembling complex circuit boards, sensors, microelectronics, and even automotive components. Factors including the growth of Industry 4.0, increasing implementation of collaborative robots and the explosion in need of precision-guided manufacturing processes are propelling the use of SCARA robots in this application.

By End-User – Automotive Industry Dominates, electrical & electronics Devices Expand Rapidly

Automotive Industry dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, as SCARA robots are mainly used by the automotive industry for part assembly, quality inspection, welding, and material handling, and is the largest consumer of these SCARA robots. As automakers ramp up investment in electric vehicles, autonomous driving technologies and smart factories, they increasingly include SCARA robots to increase production efficiency and ensure consistent automation within operations.

The electrical & electronics segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. For example, it includes all types of robots used in PCB assembly, chip manufacturing, soldering, semiconductor fabrication, etc. High automation requirements, spur due to expanding consumer electronics, 5G infrastructure, and IoT devices, which SCARA robots are capable of delivering with precision and high-speed.

Buy a Single-User PDF of SCARA Robot Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2743

Asia-Pacific Dominates, While North America Emerges as the Fastest-Growing SCARA Robots Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the market and accounted for 34% of revenue share, owing to the presence of countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. A key factor for the region's stronghold lies in the significant investments in industrial automation, the high concentration of automotive and electronics manufacturers, and government initiatives promoting smart manufacturing. Asia-Pacific represents the largest SCARA robot market with countries such as Japan and China having the highest density of industrial robots in the world.

North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing innovation for Artificial Intelligence Robotics Adoption, automation initiatives, and technical government support for advanced manufacturing technologies. Soon back home in the USA, SCARA SCARA robot deployment is accelerating across logistics, e-commerce fulfilment centers, and the semiconductor industry.

Recent Developments in SCARA Robots Market (2024)

January 2024 – Fanuc Corporation: Launched a new SCARA robot series with enhanced AI-powered vision systems to improve precision and speed in assembly operations.

Launched a new SCARA robot series with enhanced AI-powered vision systems to improve precision and speed in assembly operations. March 2024 – ABB Robotics: Expanded its SCARA robot lineup with energy-efficient models designed for sustainable manufacturing.

Expanded its SCARA robot lineup with energy-efficient models designed for sustainable manufacturing. May 2024 – Yaskawa Electric Corporation: Announced a strategic partnership with NVIDIA to develop AI-powered collaborative robot solutions.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 SCARA Robot Deployment, by Industry (2023)

5.2 Operational Efficiency Improvements (Historic and Future)

5.3 Manufacturing Throughput with SCARA Robots (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain Integration Metrics for SCARA Robots

6. Competitive Landscape

7. SCARA Robot Market, by Payload Capacity

8. SCARA Robot Market, by Application

9. SCARA Robot Market, by End-User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Research Insights on SCARA Robot Market Report Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/scara-robot-market-2743

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.