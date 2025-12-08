Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Size to Reach USD 799.4 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Mental Health Awareness and Rapid Expansion of Digital Therapy Platforms – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Behavioral Rehabilitation Market size was valued at USD 456.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 799.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. This growth is driven by rising awareness of mental health issues, expanding treatment facilities, and rapid adoption of digital behavioral health solutions.





The global mental health and addiction treatment landscape is undergoing a major shift due to increasing prevalence of behavioral disorders, greater public awareness, expanded insurance coverage, and rapid digitalization of care delivery. Behavioral rehabilitation has become a core component of modern healthcare as governments and private providers increase investments in accessible, affordable treatment models.

The United States remains one of the most advanced behavioral health markets, supported by strong reimbursement frameworks, a large patient base, and significant expansion of outpatient and telehealth therapy networks. Growing awareness of anxiety disorders, substance use disorders, and stress-related conditions is accelerating the adoption of both clinical and community-based behavioral rehabilitation programs.

Major Companies in the Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Include:

Acadia Healthcare

Behavioral Health Group (BHG)

Aurora Behavioral Health System

Promises Behavioral Health

AAC Holdings Inc.

Haven Behavioral Healthcare Inc.

Magellan Health Inc.

Niznik Behavioral Health

Springstone Inc.

Universal Health Services Inc.

Ginger

Lyra Health Inc.

Wellpath Recovery Solutions

Encompass Health

Amedisys

Kindred Healthcare

Strolll

Ekso Bionics

AlterG

Other Key Participants

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 456.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 799.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.4% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Disorder (Anxiety Disorders, Personality Disorders, Mood Disorders, Substance Abuse Disorders, Attention Deficit Disorders)

• By Healthcare Settings (Inpatient, Residential, Outpatient) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Disorder

The anxiety disorders segment held the highest market share of 33% in 2023. This dominance is mainly due to the high prevalence of anxiety disorders globally and the rise in acknowledgment and diagnosis rates. he Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that the percentage of adults with symptoms of an anxiety disorder increased from 8.1% in 2019 to 36.4% in 2020. This sudden rise in cases has created a need for anxiety management behavioral rehabilitation services to be implemented.

By Healthcare Settings

In 2023, the outpatient segment held the largest revenue share at 73%. This large market share can be explained by multiple elements, such as economic, convenience, and the transition to models of care based in the community. The challenge lies in that for those who are only facing less severe behavioral health issues, outpatient services are allowing individuals to maintain their days and responsibilities. Government statistics and measures sustain the predominance of outpatient services.

Regional Insights:

In 2023, North America held the largest revenue share of Behavioral Rehabilitation Market was approximately 42% of the global market. This is mainly due to the region's established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of mental health issues, and substantial governmental funding for behavioral health programs.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the highest growth during the forecast period, with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. This surge in growth can be attributed to heightened awareness around mental health issues, growing disposable incomes, and government initiatives to enhance mental health care.

Recent Developments:

In June 2023 , the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a funding opportunity of $15 million to expand access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD) in rural communities to address the ongoing opioid crisis.

, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a funding opportunity of $15 million to expand access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD) in rural communities to address the ongoing opioid crisis. In January 2025, the Canadian government launched a national mental health strategy, committing CAD 5 billion over five years to enhance access to mental health and addiction care in every province, including through expanded telehealth for behavioral rehabilitation.

