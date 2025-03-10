NewLake Capital Partners to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on March 19th and 20th

NEW CANAAN, Conn., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and CEO, will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference to be held March 19-20, 2025.

Sidoti Small Cap Conference Presentation Details:

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 10:00-10:30 A.M. ET in Track 5

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xUxDYWQvTSOgiYu0W2WHsA

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@KCSA.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 33 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 18 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:

Lisa Meyer

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

lmeyer@newlake.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

NewLake@KCSA.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

KCSA Strategic Communications

EMellody@KCSA.com

PH: (570) 209-2947