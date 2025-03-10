DealFlow Events Announces Agenda and Speaker Lineup for the 3rd Annual Venture Debt Conference 2025

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DealFlow Events is pleased to unveil the agenda and distinguished speaker lineup for the third annual Venture Debt Conference, scheduled for April 10, 2025, at The Edison Ballroom in New York City. This event offers a unique platform for networking and discussions on non-dilutive financing strategies tailored for venture-backed and emerging growth companies.

Conference Highlights:

The State of the Venture Debt Market: John Markell, Managing Partner at Armentum Partners, will analyze 2024 trends and provide projections for 2025, focusing on pricing trends, deal volumes, and key market terms.

Two Years On: What's Really Going on with the Venture Banks?: Moderated by Troy Zander, Partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, this panel features seasoned venture bankers who will debunk myths surrounding the 2023 banking crisis, identify its "winners" and "losers," and discuss the impact of private credit on the venture lending landscape.

Common Venture Debt Options: This session will explore various debt financing options, including revenue-based financing, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and term loans, with insights from experts like BJ Lackland, Partner at Equal Capital, and Brian Slough, Of Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius, LLP.

Timing Considerations: Jennifer Post, Partner at Thompson Coburn, LLP, will lead a discussion on the unique considerations of raising debt alongside equity, between funding rounds, and to fund acquisitions.

Lessons Learned in Venture Debt, Post-Workout: Heidi Lipton, Founding Partner at Rock Creek Advisors, will share insights on identifying early signs of distress, deciding when to lend more versus exit, and factors leading to successful workouts.

Venture Debt Deal Sourcing/Origination/Screening: Zack Ellison, Founder of Applied Real Intelligence will lead a panel to discuss strategies for sourcing high-potential venture debt deals, balancing sponsor-backed versus independent deals, and building rapport with founders and investors.

Featured Speakers:

Troy Zander: Partner, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, representing banks and other lenders, companies, and agents across a range of sophisticated venture debt and other commercial lending matters.

Bernie Murphy: Senior Managing Director of Sherwood Partners, is focused on developing relationships in the venture, lending and legal communities and assisting challenged companies through their lifecycle.

James Turner: CEO & Founder of 5th Line, a financial advisory firm specializing in non-dilutive capital solutions and financial operations for growth-stage companies.

Mehak Rashid: Managing Partner at Legal Scale LLP, a corporate finance boutique law firm specializing in venture capital and debt financing, equity financing, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, investment management and fund formation.

Jennifer Post: Partner at Thompson Coburn, LLP, specializing in venture funds, BDCs, and other direct lenders in finance transactions within the technology and life sciences industries.

Heidi Lipton: Founding Partner, Rock Creek Advisors, with extensive experience with clients in many industries and helps guide them through tough financial issues, restructuring, liquidity constraints, sale processes and insolvency matters.

John Hale: Senior Counsel, Cooley LLP, focuses on capital call, subscription and management company facilities, in addition to the range of venture debt products.



Sponsors:

We extend our gratitude to our sponsors for their generous support:

Premier Sponsor: Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated national professional services firm known for quality and a commitment to clients.

Silver Sponsors: Sherwood Partners, Inc., Legal Scale LLP, RRBB Accountants + Advisors, and Thompson Coburn LLP, each bringing valuable expertise and support to the conference.

For a detailed agenda, speaker bios, and registration information, please visit the conference website: https://venturedebtconference.com/

About DealFlow Events:

Since 2003, DealFlow Events has been hosting in-person conferences on various finance and business topics globally. Recognized for delivering high-quality content and unparalleled professional networking opportunities, DealFlow Events continues to be a leader in the financial conference industry.

