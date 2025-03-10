Thomas Financial Group Inc., Subsidiary of Community Bankshares Inc., Facilitates $1.291 Million SBA 7(a) Loan for Petroleum Equipment & Services, Inc. (PESI), Driving Job Growth and Economic Development in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Financial Group Inc., formerly an affiliate of Thomas USAF and subsidiary of Community Bankshares Inc. , headquartered in LaGrange, Georgia, is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $1.291 million SBA 7(a) loan for Petroleum Equipment & Services, Inc. (PESI), one of the largest independent oilfield services company in Alaska. The loan, scheduled to close on March 7, 2025, will save or create 30+ impactful jobs and strengthen PESI’s role in advancing Alaska’s energy infrastructure and economic development.

Founded in 1983, PESI has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative solutions and competitive alternatives to oil companies and drilling contractors operating in Alaska’s North Slope and Cook Inlet regions—two of the most critical energy hubs in the nation. Headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska, PESI provides cutting-edge equipment and logistical support to companies seeking to enter or expand within this unique market.

“This loan is not just a financial transaction—it’s an investment in Alaska’s economy,” said Chris Banks, Interim President of Thomas Financial Group. “By supporting PESI’s expansion, we’re helping drive job creation and ensuring that vital oil and gas projects have the necessary resources they need to thrive. As a subsidiary of Community Bankshares Inc., we are committed to fostering rural economic growth and strengthening key industries across the country.”

This marks the second SBA 7(a) loan facilitated by Thomas Financial Group for PESI, following a $3.709 million loan closed on December 16, 2024, in addition to an $8.23 million USDA B&I loan secured on April 18, 2024. This latest financing will support PESI’s expansion efforts, investment in new technologies, and enhancement of supply chain efficiencies, ultimately driving economic growth by creating jobs and boosting business activity in the region.

“We are incredibly grateful to Thomas Financial Group for its continued partnership and support,” said Kevin Durling, President of PESI. “This loan allows us to strengthen our operations, expand our workforce, and better serve the growing needs of Alaska’s energy sector. With this funding, we are not just investing in our business, but in the communities and industries that depend on us.”

The economic impact of this loan extends well beyond PESI, playing a crucial role in strengthening the broader local economy. By providing essential funding, this loan supports not only PESI’s growth but also benefits a network of local suppliers, contractors, and service providers who depend on the company’s operations. The additional capital will allow PESI to create and sustain high-paying jobs, offering competitive wages and career opportunities that contribute to a more stable and prosperous workforce.

The SBA 7(a) loan program from Thomas Financial Group plays a crucial role in supporting small businesses by offering favorable financing terms that allow companies to invest in working capital, expansion, and operational improvements. PESI’s ability to secure this funding underscores its strong financial foundation and long-term commitment to fueling economic progress in Alaska.

About Thomas Financial Group

Thomas Financial Group, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a subsidiary of Community Bankshares, Inc. and a nationally recognized leader in commercial lending solutions. Specializing in USDA and SBA programs, the company has a proven track record of empowering businesses, strengthening rural and underserved communities, and advancing government-guaranteed lending.

About Community Bankshares, Inc.

Community Bankshares, Inc. is a dynamic company that is revolutionizing the financial landscape via its support for America’s businesses. As a mission-focused company, Community Bankshares, Inc. is redefining how lending capital is provided across the nation and its territories in ways that promote business stability and encourage local area prosperity. In doing so, it fosters economic growth, job creation and retention, and community strength.

Through its subsidiary partners, Community Bank & Trust – West Georgia, Thomas Financial Group and Phoenix Lender Services, the company delivers an ever-expanding suite of financial services and expertise. From advanced lending strategies and support services to community-focused banking solutions, it empowers businesses, individuals, and underserved markets with the capital and other tools they need to succeed. With a steadfast commitment to collaboration, trust, and innovation, Community Bankshares, Inc. is reshaping the future of lending in this country while promoting economic vibrancy and helping reinvigorate the places where people live, work, raise families, and do life together.

