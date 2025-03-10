ARA to Highlight Space Domain Capabilities at 40th Space Symposium

Colorado Springs, CO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) will highlight its advances in space technologies at the 40th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs April 7-10.

The conference, themed “Building Partnerships to Secure our Future,” aims to unify the space industry, providing collaboration, innovation, and education from worldwide government and commercial leaders like ARA.

ARA’s experience supporting numerous government programs coupled with a deep bench of subject matter expertise enables the company to deliver exceptional operational capabilities, leading-edge equipment, and solutions that address evolving threats within the space domain.

ARA has a proven record developing advanced technologies including kinetic and non-kinetic weaponeering, next generation space domain awareness, other modeling and simulation toolsets, and more. ARA’s focus on government collaboration, particularly in the development of Government-Off-The-Shelf (GOTS) solutions, highlights the company’s dedication to creating cost-effective, mission-ready technologies that empower decision-makers and operators alike.

At the 2025 Space Symposium, ARA will highlight its products and capabilities supporting space initiatives in Booth 410. Themed “Enabling an Asymmetric Fight – Innovation in Dynamic Space Ops,” the ARA booth will feature solutions for:

Space Architecture

Space Domain Awareness

Munitions Effectiveness Modeling & Simulation

Space Security & Defense

Intelligence Data & Applications

Products Advanced Uni-sensor Rapid Orbit Reconstruction Algorithm and Sensing (AURORAS) Cyberspace Operations Lethality and Effectiveness (COLE) RF Virtuoso™ Antenna Technology



ARA provides innovations that make our world safer, make us more secure, and help ensure our nation remains at the forefront of emerging space issues. ARA’s mission is to serve as the company that government and industry partners turn to for solutions to critical human problems within the space domain.

For more information, visit www.ara.com/spacesymposium.

JOIN US

Booth 410

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,300 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

Attachment