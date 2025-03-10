BitMart Launches 7th Anniversary Global Campaign: “7 YEARS S7RONG” – Celebrate & Share 770,000 USDT!

Mahe, Seychelles, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to unveil its 7th Anniversary Global Campaign , celebrating seven years of growth, innovation, and user trust. Running from March 10 to March 24, 2025, this special event brings exclusive rewards, trading challenges, and engagement opportunities, uniting crypto enthusiasts worldwide under the theme “7 YEARS S7RONG.”

Since its inception in 2018, BitMart has remained committed to a user-first and innovation-driven approach, growing into a trusted industry leader. As a token of appreciation, BitMart is introducing a massive rewards campaign, featuring lucky draws, trading contests, new user incentives, and more!





To mark this milestone, BitMart is offering a total reward pool of 770,000 USDT, making this anniversary celebration one of the biggest in our history!

Lucky Draw – Exciting Prizes Await

Users can participate in BitMart’s 7th Anniversary Lucky Draw for a chance to win premium prizes, including the SU7 Ultra, token rewards, futures vouchers, exclusive NFTs, and more. By trading, depositing, or engaging in platform activities, participants can increase their chances of winning.

New User Exclusive Rewards

New users joining during the campaign can unlock special incentives by completing simple tasks. Whether it’s through trading, making a first deposit, or inviting friends, newly registered users will have access to multiple reward pools designed to enhance their trading experience.

Trading Challenge – Show Your Skills!

BitMart is hosting competitive trading events across spot and futures markets, allowing traders to showcase their expertise and rank on the leaderboards. Participants with the highest trading volumes and profitability metrics will receive substantial rewards, recognizing their market performance.

Special VIP & API Events

High-volume traders and API users will gain access to tailored anniversary incentives with exclusive benefits. These special promotions cater to experienced traders and developers, offering unique perks to enhance their engagement on the platform.

Join the Celebration & Earn Rewards

Participate in BitMart’s 7th Anniversary Global Campaign from March 10 to March 24, 2025 and claim your share of the rewards!

Event Page: https://www.bitmart.com/7th-anniversary

Follow us on X (Twitter): @BitMartExchange

Join our Telegram: https://t.me/BitMartExchange



Let’s Celebrate 7 YEARS S7RONG – Together, We Shape the Future of Crypto!

Disclaimer:

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.



