Packaging Coatings Market Projected to Reach USD 6.53 Billion by 2032 | Rising Demand for Sustainable and High-Performance Coatings Driving Growth

Austin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The packaging coatings market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 6.53 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.58% from 2024 to 2032. Packaging coatings enable the packaging coatings protection against corrosion, chemical exposure, and physical damage while making packaging materials more visually appealing. Consumer inclination towards environmentally friendly and food-safe coatings is a key factor impacting market growth. Plant-based sturdy seals and intense packaging layers that work on food safety are also contributing to the expansion of sealed coatings for food and maintaining adherence to the guidelines around sustainable packaging specified by regulatory frameworks. Moreover, the booming e-commerce industry accompanied by escalating requirements for robust yet lightweight packaging solutions is driving the growth of the market.





Key Players:

Akzo Nobel NV (Dulux, Sikkens)

BASF SE (Functional Packaging Coatings, Heat Seal Lacquers)

Arkema Group (Sartomer Specialty Resins, Kynar Coatings)

Berger Paints India Limited (Bison Acrylic Emulsion, Luxol High Gloss Enamel)

Clariant (Hostavin Light Stabilizers, Hostanox Antioxidants)

Chemetall (Oxsilan Pretreatment, Gardobond)

Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd (SEAFLO NEO, FASTAR)

HEMPEL A/S (Hempadur, Hempathane)

Jotun (Penguard Primer, Hardtop AX)

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd (Ales Shiquy, Eco-Gloss)

Axalta Coating Systems (Imron, Alesta Powder Coatings)

DowDuPont (Surlyn, Nucrel)

Evonik Industries AG (TEGO Additives, Dynasylan)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Loctite, Technomelt)

Allnex (Crylcoat Powder Coating Resins, EBECRYL)

Sun Chemical (SunPak Packaging Inks, SunCure Coatings)

Sherwin-Williams (Sherwin-Williams Industrial Enamel, Kem Aqua)

H.B. Fuller (Swifttak, Advantra Packaging Adhesives)

Mondi (BarrierPack Recyclable, FunctionalBarrier Paper)

Amcor (AmLite Ultra Recyclable, UltraFlex)

Packaging Coatings Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.36 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.58% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032

• By Packaging Type (Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Others),

• By End Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Other) Key Drivers • Expansion of flexible packaging which drives market growth.

Which Region Leads the Packaging Coatings Market Growth?

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of approximately 40% in 2023, owing to rapid industrialization, increasing consumer demand for packaged food & beverages, and stringent regulations on food safety and packaging sustainability. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of this growth due to the expansion of the food processing and pharmaceutical industries. Government initiatives promoting recyclable and bio-based packaging solutions have also accelerated the adoption of sustainable coatings in the region. Additionally, the booming e-commerce sector in Asia-Pacific is increasing the demand for protective coatings in corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and metal cans. The well-established supply chain, low-cost manufacturing, and growing R&D investments in eco-friendly coatings further strengthen the region’s dominance in the market.

Market Segmentation

By Resin

Epoxies held the largest market share around 28% in 2023. Epoxy-based coatings are employed in a wide range of metal packaging applications such as food and beverage cans, bottle caps, and aerosol containers and provide excellent corrosion protection, high-temperature durability, and long-term food preservation. Due to their unique capability to provide an effective resistance against high acidity, oil, and moisture, it therefore works best as a packaging material for carbonated beverages, canned foods, and dairy products which are all high-acid products. In addition, since epoxies can be formulated in many ways, coatings can be designed to meet a variety of regulations and performance specifications. This is followed by epoxy coatings, which dominate the market because of the high production consumption of epoxy coatings in several industrial applications and low prices.

By Packaging Type

Insulation held the largest market share around 34% in 2023. Its use has been stimulated by the fast-growing trend of single-use and on-the-go packaging in the food industry. Moreover, design advancements in high-performance coatings like barrier, heat-seal, and antimicrobial coatings, have furthered the multidimensional advantages of flexible packaging by continuing to enhance their moisture, oxygen, and contaminants protection properties. The rapid growth of e-commerce, along with the provisioning of online food delivery services, has resulted in the high demand for flexible packaging having performance coatings to preserve product integrity during transportation. In addition to this, sustainable and recyclable packaging options or solutions development has provided multiple pathways for growth for innovative or water-based and solvent-free coatings, thus boosting flexible packaging market share.

By End-User Industry

The food & beverage industry accounted for around 30% of the total market share in 2023. The increasing consumption of packaged food products, rising health awareness, and stringent food safety regulations are key factors propelling the demand for packaging coatings in this sector. Advanced coatings with antimicrobial properties, moisture resistance, and extended shelf-life benefits are gaining popularity among food manufacturers. Additionally, the rise in on-the-go consumption trends and sustainable packaging initiatives are further accelerating market growth in the food & beverage industry.

Recent Developments

In 2023, AkzoNobel introduced a new range of water-based packaging coatings designed to enhance recyclability and reduce environmental impact in the food & beverage sector.

In 2023, PPG Industries expanded its packaging coatings production facility in Europe to meet the rising demand for BPA-free coatings in metal food and beverage cans.

In 2023, Sherwin-Williams launched an innovative line of UV-curable coatings for flexible packaging, offering superior durability and eco-friendly advantages.

