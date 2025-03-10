Don’t let fraud catch you off guard: Ontario utilities unite to raise awareness during Fraud Prevention Month

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March is National Fraud Prevention Month, and four of Ontario’s largest utilities are coming together to raise awareness about scams targeting utility customers across the province.

Some common tactics fraudsters use to target unsuspecting Ontarians include impersonating the local utility or its employees, making threatening phone calls, texts and emails; or showing up in-person at a customer’s home or business and requesting personal information or payment. These requests can include pressure for immediate payment, threats to disconnect service the same day, and demands to purchase prepaid debit cards, gift cards or bitcoin.

To help customers stay vigilant, Alectra Utilities , Elexicon Energy , Hydro One and Hydro Ottawa are reminding Ontarians to take these important steps to protect themselves against fraud:

For Residential Customers

Double-check your bill : Only make payments for charges listed on your latest bill.

: Only make payments for charges listed on your latest bill. Avoid suspicious links and verify the source : Never click on links in unsolicited texts or emails claiming to offer refunds or account updates. Contact your utility directly using the official number on your bill

: Never click on links in unsolicited texts or emails claiming to offer refunds or account updates. Contact your utility directly using the official number on your bill Protect personal information : Do not share account details, passwords, or personal data with anyone claiming to represent your utility.

: Do not share account details, passwords, or personal data with anyone claiming to represent your utility. Remain calm : Utility companies will never demand immediate payment or threaten same-day disconnection.

: Utility companies will never demand immediate payment or threaten same-day disconnection. Report threats: If you feel threatened contact the police.



For Business Customers

Scammers are also targeting businesses. Business owners and employees should remain cautious with these additional safeguards:

Train your team : Ensure employees know to verify unsolicited calls or emails before sharing sensitive information.

: Ensure employees know to verify unsolicited calls or emails before sharing sensitive information. Avoid sharing account details : If the call wasn’t initiated by your business, don’t confirm any account or business information.

: If the call wasn’t initiated by your business, don’t confirm any account or business information. Keep a contact list: Maintain a list of verified utility providers to help employees identify legitimate communication.



Reporting fraud

If you suspect fraud or have been targeted by a scam, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 and contact your utility.

National Fraud Prevention Month helps raise awareness and provide useful tips to recognize, reject, and report fraud. Ontario’s utilities want to help safeguard the privacy and security of all residential and business customers.

About Alectra Utilities Corporation

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

X: https://twitter.com/alectranews

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alectranews/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alectranews/?hl=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/16178435/admin/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/alectranews

About Elexicon Energy

Elexicon Energy powers life’s most meaningful moments. As the fourth largest municipally owned electricity distributor in Ontario, our vision is to empower the communities we serve and help customers seize opportunities to ignite a better future. We provide more than 1800,000 residential and business customers with reliable and affordable energy services. Elexicon Energy is owned by five municipalities: the City of Pickering, the Town of Ajax, the Town of Whitby, the City of Belleville and the Municipality of Clarington. Learn more at elexiconenergy.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .



Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $36.7 billion in assets as at December 31, 2024, and annual revenues in 2024 of approximately $8.5 billion.

Our team of approximately 10,100 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2024, Hydro One invested approximately $3.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $2.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

About Hydro Ottawa Limited

Hydro Ottawa Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc., delivers electricity to approximately 364,000 homes and businesses in the City of Ottawa and the Village of Casselman. For more than a century, Hydro Ottawa has supplied its customers with clean, safe and reliable power to help build a vibrant and sustainable national capital region. As a leading partner in a smart energy future, Hydro Ottawa proudly contributes to the well-being of the community it serves through its integration of innovative and sustainable business practices, corporate citizenship initiatives, and offering best-in-class customer service.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Alectra Utilities

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson, ashley.trgachef@alectrautilities.com | 416-402-5469

Elexicon Energy

Jodi MacLean, Manager, Communications and Public Affairs, jmaclean@elexiconenergy.com | 289-387-1469

Hydro One

Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868