Dogecoin Cash, Inc. ($CBDS) Expands into Meme Coin Market with Formation of MEME COINS Inc.

MESQUITE, NV, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





March 10, 2025 – Mesquite, NV – Dogecoin Cash, Inc. ($CBDS), a publicly traded leader in blockchain innovation, is excited to announce its strategic expansion into the rapidly growing meme coin market. Inspired by the meteoric success of recent meme coins launched by high-profile figures like Donald Trump and Melania Trump, $CBDS is forming a new subsidiary, MEME COINS Inc., to drive acquisitions and investments in the space while protecting shareholder equity.



Riding the Wave of Cultural Relevance



Meme coins have become a powerful cultural and financial force, with billions of dollars traded daily. Their unique blend of viral marketing, community-driven support, and speculative appeal has attracted both retail and institutional investors. The success of high-profile meme coins underscores the immense potential for innovation in this space.



“As we’ve seen with recent launches, meme coins have evolved into a mainstream asset class, engaging investors in ways traditional cryptocurrencies have not. Through the formation of MEME COINS Inc. we are structuring our expansion to maximize opportunities while minimizing dilution for CBDS shareholders,” said David Tobias, CEO of Dogecoin Cash, Inc.



Why the Meme Coin Market?

The exponential growth of the meme coin market is driven by:

Global Appeal – Meme coins transcend borders and demographics, fueled by internet culture.

Community Power – Strong online communities drive engagement and long-term value.

New Revenue Streams– Meme coins can integrate into broader ecosystems, creating opportunities for DeFi, NFTs, and gaming.

Cultural Influence – Endorsements from public figures and brands amplify adoption and legitimacy.



CBDS and MEME COINS Inc. will build a diversified portfolio of meme coin assets and projects that combine cultural relevance with sound financial utility.



Formation of MEME COINS Inc. and Strategic Acquisition Plan

To execute this vision while avoiding dilution to $CBDS shareholders, the company is launching a wholly owned subsidiary, MEME COINS Inc., which will focus on:

Acquiring Established Meme Coins – Targeting assets like Dogecoin and other high-potential meme coins.

Issuing Preferred Shares – MEME COINS Inc. will raise funds through preferred shares rather than issuing common stock, ensuring that CBDS shareholders maintain their equity positions.

Strategic Partnerships & Investments – Investing in new and existing meme coin projects with strong community engagement and financial potential.



This approach allows $CBDS to capitalize on the meme coin boom while preserving its equity structure and protecting long-term investor value.



The $CBDS Business Plan

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. and MEME COINS Inc. will execute a three-pronged strategy:

1. Development of Proprietary Meme Coins – Launching branded meme coins with real-world applications, such as charity contributions, gamification, and exclusive content access.

2. Partnerships with Influencers – Collaborating with cultural icons and internet influencers to drive viral marketing campaigns.

3. Community-First Ecosystem – Creating a platform where meme coin communities can trade, engage, and participate in decentralized governance.



Commitment to Sustainable Growth

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. is uniquely positioned to add legitimacy and long-term value to the meme coin market by emphasizing transparency, security, and scalability. Through responsible development, strategic acquisitions, and financial innovation, the company aims to redefine how meme coins are perceived and utilized.



Looking Ahead

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. invites investors, developers, and the broader cryptocurrency community to join us in this bold venture. Through MEME COINS Inc., we are not only embracing the future of digital finance but also ensuring that our investors benefit from this explosive market with minimal dilution.



For more information about Dogecoin Cash, Inc. and MEME COINS Inc. visit www.cbds.com.

About Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (CBDS)

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is a publicly traded company that owns and operates PrestoDoctor, a trusted leader in medical cannabis telemedicine. CBDS holds the first patented cannabis strain, Ecuadorian Sativa aka “CTA”, and a patented cannabis lozenge for treatment of hypertension. CBDS engages in cannabis product development and licensing, as well as blockchain innovation. The company is actively engaged in leveraging emerging digital assets, decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, and blockchain technology to enhance its offerings and create new market opportunities.

Core Business Segments

CBDS focuses on cannabis telemedicine, developing and commercializing cannabis-based products, including CBD-infused wellness solutions, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical-grade formulations. The company seeks to expand its product portfolio through strategic licensing agreements, research partnerships, and acquisitions in the cannabis industry.

Blockchain and Digital Asset Expansion:

Recognizing the growing importance of blockchain technology and DeFi, CBDS explores innovative applications in tokenization, smart contracts, and decentralized finance protocols.

The company is developing blockchain-powered solutions aimed at enhancing transparency, security, and efficiency in cannabis supply chains and financial transactions.

As part of its digital asset strategy, Dogecoin Cash, Inc.continues to assess potential utility tokens, NFTs, and other crypto-related ventures that align with its long-term vision.

Strategic Growth Initiatives

Acquisitions & Partnerships: Dogecoin Cash, Inc. actively seeks strategic mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to expand its influence in both the cannabis and blockchain industries.

Regulatory Compliance & Innovation: The company remains committed to operating within regulatory frameworks while leveraging emerging technologies to drive efficiency and growth.

Market Expansion & Investor Relations: Dogecoin Cash, Inc. aims to broaden its investor base and enhance shareholder value by expanding market penetration and diversifying revenue streams.

As the cannabis and blockchain markets continue to evolve, Dogecoin Cash, Inc. positions itself as a forward-thinking company, bridging the gap between natural wellness and decentralized finance. The company's long-term vision involves leveraging blockchain for real-world applications, including traceability in the cannabis industry, DeFi lending solutions, and digital payment integrations.

For the latest updates and investor details, visit www.cbds.com. For information on risks and uncertainties, please refer to Dogecoin Cash, Inc.'s SEC filings.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed on the Company's website and filings. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. For a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to Dogecoin Cash, Inc.'s filings with the SEC.

Contact Information: info@cbds.com



























