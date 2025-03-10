Smith+Nephew to highlight breakthrough Sports Medicine technologies for joint repair at AAOS 2025

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces it will showcase the latest advancements in Sports Medicine for joint repair at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting in San Diego this week. Some of the highlighted technologies will include:

Spatial Surgery

Smith+Nephew continues to pioneer in Sports Medicine and is excited to introduce a new category called Spatial Surgery - a revolutionary new frontier in arthroscopic surgical innovation. This 510(k)-pending technology called the TESSA◊ Spatial Surgery System (Tracking Enabled Spatial Surgery Assistant) plans to combine personalized operative planning with a real-time, tracking enabled device using advanced imaging and augmented reality guidance to assist a surgeon in decision making. Learn more at www.spatialsurgery.com





CARTIHEAL◊ AGILI-C◊ Cartilage Repair Implant

Smith+Nephew’s CARTIHEAL AGILI-C Cartilage Repair Implant is an FDA approved device that was previously granted breakthrough designation and is now evolving the cartilage repair landscape. The unique properties of the implant enable physicians to surgically treat patients that previously had no access to cartilage repair procedures.1-3 In a large randomized controlled trial, when compared to the surgical standard of care,* the CARTIHEAL AGILI-C implant demonstrated:

Proven clinical superiority: Patients treated with the CARTIHEAL AGILI-C Implant reported significantly better knee function, pain relief, and mobility improvements over a 4-year period. 1,4 **

Patients treated with the CARTIHEAL AGILI-C Implant reported significantly better knee function, pain relief, and mobility improvements over a 4-year period. Significantly lower risk of TKA or osteotomy: Patients’ risk of additional knee reconstruction/realignment surgery at 4 years. 4

Patients’ risk of additional knee reconstruction/realignment surgery at 4 years. Different patient profiles – same great results: The scaffold treats a broad group of patients across age, lesion size, and presence of osteoarthritis while delivering clinically meaningful results.1,4, **

The use of the CARTIHEAL AGILI-C Implant in the presence of osteoarthritis will be featured during OrthoDome at AAOS on Wednesday, March 12, from 11:16-11:31 am PST. You can learn more by visiting the CARTIHEAL AGILI-C webpage here.









REGENETEN◊ Bioinductive Implant

The REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant is a scaffold made from highly purified type I collagen fibers and has changed the way surgeons treat tendon injuries for more than ten years.5-8 Clinical studies in rotator cuff repair have demonstrated results that surpass the current standard of care:

3x reduction in the risk of re-tear in a randomized controlled trial versus standard repair alone augmenting repair of medium-to-large full-thickness tears (at 1-year). 9***

in a randomized controlled trial versus standard repair alone augmenting repair of medium-to-large full-thickness tears (at 1-year). Accelerated recovery and return to activity when used as an isolated treatment (compared with takedown and suture anchor repair), 10,11 while leading to consistent tendon healing for partial-thickness tears. 9,12

and return to activity when used as an isolated treatment (compared with takedown and suture anchor repair), while leading to consistent tendon healing for partial-thickness tears. Well established technique used in >150,000 patients, with a proprietary delivery and fixation system resulting in a 15-minute procedure.9

In addition to continued value in rotator cuff repair, usage of the REGENETEN Implant continues to increase in tendons around the body, including those in the hip, knee, and foot & ankle, where surgeons recognize its potential to improve tendon healing. You can learn more by visiting the REGENETEN webpage here.

To learn more about Smith+Nephew’s Sports Medicine joint repair solutions and enabling technologies, please visit our booth (#3729) at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting in San Diego March 11-13, 2025, or visit www.smith-nephew.com.

Media Enquiries

Dave Snyder +1 (978) 749-1440

Smith+Nephew david.snyder@smith-nephew.com

* Debridement or microfracture

** Over a 2- and 4-year follow-up

*** Re-tear: 8.3% vs 25.8%; Relative risk=0.32 [95% Confidence Interval 0.13-

0.83]; p=0.0106.

Altschuler N, Zaslav KR, Di Matteo B, et al. Aragonite-Based Scaffold Versus Microfracture and Debridement for the Treatment of Knee Chondral and Osteochondral Lesions: Results of a Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial. Am J Sports Med. 2023;51(4):957-967 Kon E, Di Matteo B, Verdonk P, et al. Aragonite-Based Scaffold for the Treatment of Joint Surface Lesions in Mild to Moderate Osteoarthritic Knees: Results of a 2-Year Multicenter Prospective Study. Am J Sports Med. 2021;49(3):588-598 Kon E, Filardo G, Shani J, et al. Osteochondral regeneration with a novel aragonite-hyaluronate biphasic scaffold: up to 12-month follow-up study in a goat model. J Orthop Surg Res. 2015;10:81 Conte P, Anzillotti G, Crawford DC, et al. Differential analysis of the impact of lesions' location on clinical and radiological outcomes after the implantation of a novel aragonite-based scaffold to treat knee cartilage defects. Int Orthop. 2024;48(12):3117-3126 Bokor DJ, et al. Muscles Ligaments Tendons J. 2016;6(1):16-25. Warren JR, et al. J Shoulder Elbow Surg. 2024;33(11):2515-2529 Bokor DJ, et al. Muscles Ligaments Tendons J. 2015;5(3):144-150. Smith+Nephew 2020 REGENETEN Collagen Implant Physical Characteristics. Internal Report Internal Report. 15009769 Ruiz Ibán MÁ, et al. Arthroscopy. 2024;40(6):1760-1773. Camacho Chacón JA, et al. J Shoulder Elbow Surg. 2024;33(9):1894-1904. Bushnell BD, et al. Orthop J Sports Med. 2021;9(8):23259671211027850. Schlegel TF, Abrams JS, Bushnell BD, Brock JL, Ho CP. Radiologic and clinical evaluation of a bioabsorbable collagen implant to treat partial-thickness tears: a prospective multicenter study. J Shoulder Elbow Surg. 2018 27(2):242-251

