Bryan Leon Joins Storm Properties, Inc. as Land Acquisitions Manager

TORRANCE, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Storm Properties Inc., a leading developer, owner, and manager of residential, industrial, and commercial properties, today announced that Bryan Leon has joined the company as Land Acquisitions Manager. Leon brings more than four years of experience in real estate acquisitions and asset management, with a strong background in underwriting, entitlements, and financing.

The hiring of Leon is part of Storm’s strategic expansion, as the company grows its land entitlement and build-for-rent development efforts. In his role, Leon will be responsible for identifying, researching, underwriting, investigating, qualifying, and managing the acquisition of multifamily land opportunities aligned with Storm’s long-term growth objectives. He will also assist with due diligence, project entitlements, and securing financing for new developments.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bryan to our team,” said Jay Ahluwalia, President, Storm Properties. “His previous focus on land acquisitions and his deep understanding of the real estate landscape will be invaluable as we continue to expand our portfolio. Bryan’s passion and analytical skills make him a tremendous asset to Storm.”

Prior to joining Storm, Leon served as Director of Acquisitions for ZCS Development in Thousand Oaks, CA, where he was responsible for underwriting and managing acquisitions and active escrows. His previous roles were at three companies in Irvine, including Associate positions at Land Advisors Organization and Qtative, and Senior Asset Manager at Red Rock Realty Investments, where he managed assets and supported development projects. Leon holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of California – San Diego.

“I am excited to join Storm Properties and contribute to the company’s dynamic growth strategy,” said Leon. “Storm has a strong reputation in the industry, and I look forward to working with the team to identify and secure new opportunities that align with our development vision.”

Storm Properties currently manages a diverse portfolio of multifamily, industrial, and retail properties, with a focus on strategic acquisitions and value-add opportunities. The company continues to seek land opportunities for residential entitlement and commercial/industrial development as part of its expansion efforts.

Storm Properties Inc. is a subsidiary of Torrance-based Storm Industries Inc., an innovative and entrepreneurial organization with a growing family of companies. Over its 90-year history, Storm Industries Inc. has evolved from a single brass foundry in Los Angeles to a highly diversified group of businesses operating across the globe.

For more information, visit Storm-Properties.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Hoye

310.346.0845

mike@mikehoyepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a92cc90-fae2-4805-85e8-a1c6fb72f3bb