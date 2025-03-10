Connected Drug Delivery Devices Patent Landscape Report 2024: Market is Expanding with the United States Leading with 5,000+ Patents Emphasizing Bluetooth and NFC for Enhanced Connectivity

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Drug Delivery Devices Patent Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global connected drug delivery devices market attained a value of USD 475.1 billion in 2023. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2032 to attain a value of USD 3.22 trillion by 2032. The landscape is expanding, with the United States leading with over 5,000 patents emphasizing Bluetooth and NFC technologies for enhanced connectivity.







This report delivers an exhaustive analysis of the global connected drug delivery devices patent landscape. It delves into patent trends, significant innovations, and emerging technologies within the sector. The report includes a comprehensive overview of patent filings, grants, and the leading companies in the industry. By highlighting strategic advancements and innovations, the report is a vital resource for stakeholders seeking to understand the intellectual property dynamics and competitive landscape of the connected drug delivery devices industry, ensuring they stay abreast of ongoing developments and future directions.



Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Patent Outlook

The connected drug delivery devices patent landscape is driven by innovations in connectivity and patient adherence. Key areas include real-time monitoring and integration with digital health platforms, with over 3,500 patents filed for connected inhalers and smart injectors. These innovations enhance treatment outcomes and patient engagement.

Companies like Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sanofi SA, and Medtronic Inc. are leading the patent landscape. They focus on integrating advanced connectivity technologies in drug delivery systems, with over 4,000 patents filed collectively, highlighting their commitment to enhancing device functionality and patient care.

The United States leads in patent filings with over 5,000 patents, emphasizing technological integration and compliance. Europe follows with 3,500 patents, focusing on safety and efficacy. The Asia Pacific, particularly China and Japan, contributes with over 3,000 patents, targeting cost-effective and scalable solutions for broader industry access.

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Introduction



Connected drug delivery devices represent a transformative approach in healthcare, integrating digital connectivity with medication administration to enhance treatment adherence and patient monitoring. These devices include connected inhalers, injection systems, and wearable patches that provide real-time data to healthcare providers. The patent landscape for connected drug delivery devices is marked by innovations aimed at improving patient outcomes, medication adherence, and integration with healthcare ecosystems.

Devices like connected inhalers and smart injectors are equipped with Bluetooth and NFC technologies. Over 3,500 patents have been filed focusing on real-time data transmission and analytics, which aid in monitoring patient adherence and optimising therapy. Patents related to mobile apps that synchronize with drug delivery devices are gaining traction, with approximately 2,800 filings emphasizing seamless integration with digital health platforms. These advancements enable personalised healthcare management and timely interventions.

There is a strong focus on ergonomic designs and user-friendly interfaces in connected devices. Over 2,000 patents highlight innovations in device design that enhance user compliance and improve patient experiences by simplifying the drug administration process.

These drivers foster a dynamic patent landscape, promoting innovations that enhance connectivity, usability, and integration of drug delivery devices in modern healthcare.



Analysis by Product Type

Based on the patent segmentation by product type, connected sensors and integrated devices lead the patent landscape, with over 4,000 patents filed historically and 600 currently in process. This segment's leadership is driven by innovations in sensor technology that enhance precision and real-time data capture. Advancements include miniaturisation and multi-sensor integration, which allow these devices to provide comprehensive health analytics and personalised drug delivery feedback, making them crucial in the patent landscape.



Analysis by Technology

In the patent segment by technology, Bluetooth technology dominate, with over 3,200 patents historically and more than 500 new filings recently. This focus on Bluetooth is due to its widespread use in enabling seamless, low-energy wireless communication between drug delivery devices and mobile applications, enhancing device interoperability and patient adherence monitoring. The patent landscape in this area emphasizes improving connectivity range, security, and data transmission reliability.



Analysis by End User

In the patent segmentation by end-user, homecare settings hold the lead in patent filings, with over 2,500 patents historically and more than 400 new patents in the past year. Patents in this area focus on developing user-friendly interfaces and remote monitoring capabilities, reflecting a trend towards patient-centric designs that facilitate medication adherence and real-time health monitoring at home. This segment's patent activity highlights the integration of smart home technologies and AI to personalise patient care.



Connected Drug Delivery Devices Patent Jurisdiction Analysis



The global patent landscape for connected drug delivery devices is characterised by significant activity across key regions, including the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The United States leads with over 5,000 patents, driven by a focus on integrating advanced connectivity technologies and digital health solutions. Europe, notably Germany and the UK, has over 3,500 patents emphasizing regulatory compliance and device safety. The Asia Pacific region, particularly China and Japan, has filed over 3,000 patents, reflecting a dynamic and expanding healthcare technology landscape focused on cost-effective solutions.



Patent Profile of Key Companies



The patent landscape for connected drug delivery devices is shaped by several key companies driving innovation and securing intellectual property. Here is an overview of their patent activities:



Becton, Dickinson, and Company



Based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Becton, Dickinson, and Company holds over 1,500 patents related to connected drug delivery devices, with approximately 200 patents in progress. The company focuses on innovations in smart injection systems and digital health integration, aiming to improve patient adherence and healthcare outcomes through strategic patent filings.



Sanofi SA



Headquartered in Paris, France, Sanofi SA has filed over 1,200 patents in the connected drug delivery devices sector, with around 150 patents currently in progress. The company specializes in integrated inhalation devices and mobile health platforms, enhancing treatment efficacy and patient monitoring.



Medtronic Inc



Medtronic Inc., based in Dublin, Ireland, has over 1,300 patents related to connected drug delivery technologies, with approximately 180 patents in progress. The company focuses on advancing wearable drug delivery systems and real-time health monitoring solutions, driving innovation in connected healthcare devices.



Other key players in the industry include Genentech Inc. and Boston Scientific Scimed Inc.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $587.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3221.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.7% Regions Covered Global



