Rapala VMC Corporation - Managers' transactions - Oy Rosaco Ab

Rapala VMC Corporation, Managers’ transactions, March 10, 2025 at 18:15 p.m. EET

Rapala VMC Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Oy Rosaco Ab

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Oy Rosaco Ab

Position: Closely associated person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Alexander Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Rapala VMC Oyj

LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 99519/4/4

Transaction date: 2025-03-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007355

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 1.57 EUR

(2): Volume: 588 Unit price: 1.58 EUR

(3): Volume: 567 Unit price: 1.57 EUR

(4): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.57 EUR

(5): Volume: 1 Unit price: 1.595 EUR

(6): Volume: 2 Unit price: 1.595 EUR

(7): Volume: 155 Unit price: 1.595 EUR

(8): Volume: 107 Unit price: 1.605 EUR

(9): Volume: 352 Unit price: 1.59 EUR

(10): Volume: 159 Unit price: 1.595 EUR

(11): Volume: 2 Unit price: 1.595 EUR

(12): Volume: 210 Unit price: 1.6 EUR

(13): Volume: 112 Unit price: 1.61 EUR

(14): Volume: 34 Unit price: 1.61 EUR

(15): Volume: 14 Unit price: 1.595 EUR

(16): Volume: 3 Unit price: 1.595 EUR

(17): Volume: 260 Unit price: 1.605 EUR

(18): Volume: 107 Unit price: 1.61 EUR

(19): Volume: 126 Unit price: 1.605 EUR

(20): Volume: 8839 Unit price: 1.61 EUR

(21): Volume: 487 Unit price: 1.6 EUR

(22): Volume: 2 Unit price: 1.6 EUR

(23): Volume: 6871 Unit price: 1.6 EUR

(24): Volume: 425 Unit price: 1.6 EUR

(25): Volume: 710 Unit price: 1.6 EUR

(26): Volume: 18865 Unit price: 1.6 EUR

(27): Volume: 487 Unit price: 1.6 EUR

(28): Volume: 19513 Unit price: 1.6 EUR





Aggregated transactions (28):

Volume: 60000 Volume weighted average price: 1.60049 EUR





For additional information, please contact: Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations (tel. +358 9 7562 540)

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC Group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company with a largest distribution network in the industry. The Group is a global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. The Group’s brand portfolio includes leading brands in the industry such as Rapala, VMC, Sufix, 13Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The group, with net sales of EUR 221 million in 2024, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

