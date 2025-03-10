Director/PDMR Shareholding

10 March 2025

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

Admiral Group Plc (Admiral or Company)

PDMR/PCA Shareholding

Admiral has been notified that on 10 March 2025, Milena Mondini de Focatiis, the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a person discharging managerial responsibility (PDMR) in the Company, made a charitable donation by way of a gift for nil consideration of 11,593 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the capital of the Company (Ordinary Shares) to NPT UK, an independent UK registered charity (charity number 1181128), to be held in a donor-advised fund called North Star.

Milena Mondini de Focatiis is a donor and adviser to the North Star fund, a donor-advised fund at the charity NPT UK. NPT UK retains exclusive legal control over the assets of the North Star fund. NPT UK and its Board of Trustees have sole authority over the assets of the North Star fund, including all investment decisions and decisions regarding future grant making to educational charities. Milena Mondini de Focatiis does not receive income from the North Star fund.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.