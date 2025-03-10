Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 56,091 Ageas shares in the period from 03-03-2025 until 07-03-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
03-03-20258,485448,25352.8352.5553.15
04-03-202514,783777,93552.6252.4052.90
05-03-20254,729251,79853.2552.9553.40
06-03-202514,815790,80453.3853.2053.55
07-03-202513,279711,60353.5953.0053.95
Total56,0912,980,39253.1352.4053.95

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,219,137 shares for a total amount of EUR 107,421,256. This corresponds to 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

