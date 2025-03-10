Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 56,091 Ageas shares in the period from 03-03-2025 until 07-03-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 03-03-2025 8,485 448,253 52.83 52.55 53.15 04-03-2025 14,783 777,935 52.62 52.40 52.90 05-03-2025 4,729 251,798 53.25 52.95 53.40 06-03-2025 14,815 790,804 53.38 53.20 53.55 07-03-2025 13,279 711,603 53.59 53.00 53.95 Total 56,091 2,980,392 53.13 52.40 53.95

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,219,137 shares for a total amount of EUR 107,421,256. This corresponds to 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment