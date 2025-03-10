JCDecaux announces the retirement of Daniel Hofer, Member of JCDecaux SE’s Executive Board and CEO for Germany, Austria, Central & Eastern Europe, Central Asia. Jérôme d’Héré has been appointed to succeed him as CEO for this region

Paris, March 10th, 2025 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces the retirement from his operational role of Daniel Hofer, Member of the Executive Board and CEO for Germany, Austria, Central & Eastern Europe, Central Asia of JCDecaux, as per August 31st, 2025. He will keep some mandates as a board member in selected companies as well as representing the Group in the board of WOO (World Out of Home Association). Daniel Hofer will not be currently replaced at the Executive Board of JCDecaux.

Jérôme d’Héré, currently Director of Mergers & Acquisitions and Development of the Group, has been appointed to lead the region as per September 1st, 2025, based in Berlin and reporting to Jean-François Decaux.

An operational transition in July and August will be organised between Daniel Hofer and Jérôme d’Héré to ensure a smooth handover. The successor of Jérôme d’Héré will be announced in due time.

Daniel Hofer joined the Out of Home media industry in 2010, serving as CEO of APG|SGA, the outdoor advertising market leader in Switzerland. In 2014, he became a member of JCDecaux’s Executive Board and CEO for Germany, Austria, Central & Eastern Europe, Central Asia.

Jérôme d’Héré started his career in Switzerland in 2005, prior to joining JCDecaux in 2007, where he held various positions in the Financial and Internal Audit Departments in France. In 2012, he was promoted Deputy Director of Management Control - France. From 2014 to 2018, he was Chief Financial Officer for Central America, based in Mexico and then Panama. Since 2019, Jérôme has held the position of Director of Mergers & Acquisitions and Development of the Group in Paris.

Daniel Hofer, Member of the Executive Board and CEO for Germany, Austria, Central & Eastern Europe, Central Asia of JCDecaux, said: “It has been a unique privilege to work with all these exceptionally talented and dedicated colleagues at JCDecaux and to have been part of JCDecaux’s Executive Board. I am very grateful for all the positive and rewarding experiences along a great professional journey that spanned over some 40 years in the media industry”.

Jean-François Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We would like to thank Daniel Hofer for his dedication, loyalty and for his many contributions to the success of our Group. As a member of our Executive Board as well as CEO of his region, Daniel Hofer has been a highly regarded manager with an impressive track record. We regret his decision to retire from his operational role, but we look forward to continuing to work together in specific mandates. We wish Jérôme d’Héré all the best in his new area of responsibility”.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2024 revenue: €3,935.3m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

12,026 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.8/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)





