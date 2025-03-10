Guggenheim Securities Hires Michael Richter to Expand Aerospace & Defense Investment Banking

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Michael Richter will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director to focus on advising companies in the commercial aerospace & defense sector. Mr. Richter will commence work at Guggenheim in September and will be based in Guggenheim’s Los Angeles office.

Mr. Richter will join Guggenheim with more than three decades of investment banking experience and is one of the foremost aerospace & defense dealmakers, having closed more than 350 transactions in the sector during his career. He most recently served as Global Head of Aerospace & Defense Investment Banking at Lazard. Prior to Lazard, he was President of Jefferies Quarterdeck, the Aerospace & Defense Group of Jefferies & Company, Inc. Prior to Jefferies, he was a Managing Director and Head of CIBC World Markets’ Aerospace & Defense Investment Banking Group. Mr. Richter started his professional career focused on the technology sector, holding roles at IBM and the technology investment banking groups of Kidder, Peabody & Co. and Montgomery Securities.

“We are excited to welcome Michael to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Michael is a leading advisor to the aerospace & defense community and will drive the development of our Aerospace & Defense franchise. We look forward to Michael’s continued success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Richter earned his B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley and his MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

