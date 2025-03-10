Superior Energy Services Strengthens Financial Leadership with New Vice President of Treasury and FP&A

HOUSTON, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc., a leading provider of comprehensive energy services, today announced that Josh Shapiro has joined the company as Vice President of Treasury and FP&A. Mr. Shapiro brings over 15 years of experience in oilfield services and investment banking to Superior Energy Services, where he will play a crucial role in driving strategic growth and managing key relationships in the M&A, capital markets, and banking sectors.

Prior to joining Superior, Mr. Shapiro served as the Chief Financial Officer of Alpine Silica, where he oversaw the company's financial strategy, FP&A, M&A, and managed the relationship with senior lenders. His leadership experience also extends to roles as Chief Financial Officer of Enchanted Rock and various positions at U.S. Well Services, including Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, his experience in investment banking, with roles at Piper Sandler & Co., FBR & Co., and RBC Capital Markets, will significantly contribute to our organization's financial strategies and banking relationships.

"Josh’s extensive financial expertise in the energy services sector will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategic growth initiatives and drive value for our shareholders," said Superior Energy Services Chairman and CEO, Dave Lesar, ‘His proven track record in M&A, capital markets, and managing banking relationships makes him an ideal addition to our leadership team. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to expand our services and strengthen our position in the market."

Mr. Shapiro earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BSBA in Finance from Georgetown University.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. In addition to operations in North America, both on land and offshore, Superior Energy Services operates in approximately 47 countries internationally. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views regarding the Company’s financial position and results, financial performance, liquidity, strategic alternatives (including dispositions, acquisitions, and the timing thereof), market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company’s management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties outside of the Company’s control, including but not limited to conditions in the oil and gas industry, U.S. and global market and economic conditions generally and macroeconomic conditions worldwide, (including inflation, interest rates, supply chain disruptions and capital and credit markets conditions) that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from such statements. We undertake no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

