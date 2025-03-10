Wisconsin Solidifies its Position as the Leader in Cheesemaking

Madison, WI, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wisconsin’s cheesemakers showcased their unmatched expertise at the 2025 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest®, earning the highest number of Best of Class awards—55 in total—among 2,414 entries from across the nation.

“It’s no surprise that Wisconsin is so well-represented among the finalists of a national cheese championship,” said Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. “Our passionate dairy farmers and talented cheesemakers push the boundaries of innovation by blending tradition and craftsmanship with passion, ensuring Wisconsin remains at the forefront of the industry.”

The U.S. Championship Cheese Contest, hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), is the nation’s largest technical dairy evaluation. Wisconsin cheesemakers demonstrated their leadership with top finishes in 55 categories. Notably, Lake Country Dairy-Schuman Cheese from Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, earned the second runner-up spot for their Cello Organic Copper Kettle Parmesan, narrowly missing the contest’s top honor by less than one point. Wisconsin also earned 51 second-place awards, 57 third-place honors, and swept 27 cheese categories while claiming half of all cow’s milk cheese awards.

These results highlight Wisconsin’s commitment to quality, supported by the Center for Dairy Research (CDR), a dairy farmer checkoff-funded research facility. With its rich cheesemaking history and a state-wide network of family-owned farms and skilled cheesemakers, Wisconsin maintains its global leadership in the dairy industry. The state’s Master Cheesemaker program, the only one of its kind outside of Switzerland, continues to play a key role in ensuring Wisconsin’s cheesemakers continue to innovate while preserving traditional methods.

“Wisconsin continues to set the gold standard in cheesemaking,” said Vincent. “Our cheesemakers’ passion and dedication shine through in every award won, and this contest proves once again that Wisconsin is the State of Cheese®.”

While Wisconsin cheesemakers earned impressive accolades, Arethusa Europa, an aged gouda crafted by Arethusa Farm Dairy in Bantam, Connecticut, won the top honor, making history as the first-ever back-to-back victory in the contest.

To explore Wisconsin’s award-winning cheeses, visit WisconsinCheese.com.

