Christine Yang recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Leading Women





OAKLAND, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alameda Health System (AHS) is proud to announce that Interim Chief Information Officer Christine Yang was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Leading Women for 2025.

This prestigious recognition acknowledges and honors women executives from all sectors of the health care industry for their contributions to care delivery improvement, health equity, policy and gender equity in healthcare leadership.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized among Modern Healthcare's Leading Women of 2025. This achievement is a testament to the incredible teams I’ve had the privilege to work alongside,” Yang said. “Together, we are shaping a future where digital solutions enhance patient care, improve access to all, and empower providers to deliver the best possible outcomes."

Yang has 30 years of experience in health care information technology, and has spent the last three years at Alameda Health System.

"We are incredibly proud of Christine Yang for being recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's Leading Women of 2025,” said AHS CEO James Jackson. “Her visionary leadership and commitment to innovation have been instrumental in advancing our mission of Caring, Healing, Teaching and Serving All.”

A profile of Yang and the other honorees are featured in the March 10 print edition of Modern Healthcare Magazine, and can be read online here.

“The roles held by the honorees on our 2025 list of Leading Women and Rising Stars vary greatly but they all have one thing in common — a commitment to helping their organizations reach the clinical, operational and financial goals,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “Their leadership and achievements are propelling the industry forward, both in terms of improving the patient experience and serving as mentors for other women in healthcare.”

About Alameda Health System

Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading safety-net, integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, an affiliate acute care hospital, a psychiatric hospital, four ambulatory care wellness centers, five post-acute facilities, and the only adult Level 1 Trauma Center and psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org.

CONTACT: Eleanor Ajala

Manager, Media and Communications

Alameda Health System

(510) 421-9222

eajala@alamedahealthsystem.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b8f4d4e-451d-4d08-b8d2-7f8751a76c85