Norton Rose Fulbright brings on Houston tax partner as dealmaking escalates

Houston, TX, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright is growing its business practice group with Houston tax partner Robert (Bobby) Phillpott to support the increased demand in the corporate transactions space.

Highly regarded for advising on complex corporate tax matters, Bobby counsels private equity and energy clients on tax planning for mergers and acquisitions, reorganizations, spin-offs and divestitures, joint ventures, restructurings and securities offerings. He also advises on the formation and operation of corporations, partnerships and limited liability companies as well as certain tax controversy matters.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner as well as one of its two Global Managing Partners, said:

“Bobby is an accomplished lawyer with a strong track record in tax planning for complex private equity and M&A transactions. With our continued focus on expanding our corporate transactional and private equity teams, as well as the anticipated general increase in corporate transactions in 2025 and beyond, Bobby’s addition richly enhances our thriving business group and amplifies our overall client offering.”

Bobby is the latest addition in a series of new hires by Norton Rose Fulbright to enhance its business practice, which added nine lateral partners in 2024 and promoted an additional seven partners in the US this year. In January, the firm welcomed seasoned tax partner Simon Weppner to its Düsseldorf office. Shortly after, Adam Arnett joined the firm as US Co-Head of Private Equity in Chicago from Mayer Brown.

Bobby, who previously worked at the firm from 1999-2017 and joins from Reed Smith, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright is a global leader in corporate law with deep roots in the prosperous Texas market. My clients’ sophisticated transactions require a multidisciplinary approach and will benefit from the comprehensive capabilities of the firm’s outstanding corporate practice. I look forward to rejoining my former colleagues and being a part of the firm’s collaborative culture in providing extremely high level, sophisticated and responsive assistance to our corporate and private equity clients.”

Bobby has earned widespread recognition for his tax work, including by Chambers USA (2021-2024), Best Lawyers in America (2013-2025) and Super Lawyers (2004-2024). Licensed in Texas, Bobby earned his Master of Laws from New York University, his law degree magna cum laude from Loyola Law School and his bachelor’s degree from Loyola University.

Norton Rose Fulbright’s tax lawyers assist clients in mergers and acquisitions, tax planning and tax controversy and tax litigation matters. The team advises on international tax and transfer pricing, tax audits and disputes, employee benefits issues, ERISA litigation and private wealth matters.

Carter Dugan, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Houston Partner-in-Charge, commented:

“Over the past century, our Houston office has evolved alongside the city’s business community to meet and exceed the needs of our clients, which includes leaders in the notable energy sector. Bobby’s tax planning knowledge and collegiality with our firm will be an asset to our dynamic team in Houston.”

Norton Rose Fulbright’s Houston presence includes more than 175 lawyers counseling US and international clients in a range of practice areas, including corporate law, healthcare, intellectual property, public finance and tax. Last year, the Houston office relocated to the new Norton Rose Fulbright Tower overlooking Discovery Green Park—the city’s most sustainable office development to date.

