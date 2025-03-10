Concentrix Schedules Release of First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Webcast of Investor Conference Call

NEWARK, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, plans to announce its fiscal first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The Company also plans to host a conference call and webcast with the investment community to discuss the financial results that same evening on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 5:00 pm, Eastern Time.

The live conference call webcast will be available in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at: https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations

A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.