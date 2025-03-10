Apexis, Inc. dba Wondersign, a GigaCloud Company, Launches Wonder App and Is Set to Rebrand as Wonder

Redefining Sales Enablement for Suppliers and Retail Sales Associates in the Brick-and-Mortar Market

Ashley Furniture Leads as First Adopter

EL MONTE, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that its subsidiary, Apexis, Inc., has launched the Wonder App—a mobile-first, lightweight sales acceleration platform designed for brick-and-mortar commerce. The app connects suppliers and retail sales associates (RSAs) by offering education, training, performance tracking and rewards, providing suppliers with instant insights into RSA activity and greater sales influence.

“Brick-and-mortar retail is evolving rapidly, and suppliers must stay connected to their frontline teams to remain competitive,” said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud. “The Wonder App addresses these pain points by providing suppliers with real-time visibility and tools to train and motivate their salesforce. It’s another example of how GigaCloud offers an evolving toolbox of solutions designed to help our partners grow, adapt, and succeed in today’s competitive retail market.”

As part of its transformation, Apexis, Inc., doing business as Wondersign, is to be rebranded as Wonder (“Wonder”). The launch of the Wonder App represents a natural evolution, moving beyond its beginnings as a kiosk app provider to a network that empowers every stage of the retail transaction.

Ashley Furniture Industries is the first supplier to adopt the Wonder App across its retailer network. “At Ashley, we continually seek innovative solutions that enhance how we support our partners,” said John Mask, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing at Ashley Furniture Industries. “The Wonder App, combined with GigaCloud’s broader technology ecosystem, enables us to deliver training and performance insights more effectively, helping retail sales associates stay informed and engaged. This ultimately supports a more consistent and high-quality experience across our network.”

Functionality of the Wonder App

The Wonder App equips suppliers with real-time insights and tools to maximize RSA performance on the sales floor. Its educational component delivers continuous updates on product knowledge, sales techniques, and unique selling propositions, ensuring RSAs are well-prepared to represent supplier brands.

The app’s expanding library of training videos simplifies onboarding and supports continuous skill development. Real-time performance tracking enables independent supplier representatives to monitor associate activity and prioritize support where it’s needed most. To boost engagement, the built-in reward system incentivizes RSAs with a points-based structure, offering gifts and sales incentives. Gamification elements—including interactive challenges, badges, and trophies—encourage healthy competition and foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

“Suppliers often lack direct visibility into RSA performance, the very people who influence customer decisions and drive in-store sales every day,” said Kaspar Fopp, Chief Executive Officer of Wondersign. “The Wonder App transforms how suppliers connect with their frontline salesforce by delivering actionable tools and targeted training. With short video modules, quick quizzes, and tangible rewards, the app keeps associates engaged while boosting their performance. It’s part of a larger effort to bridge the gap between suppliers and the retail floor, creating stronger connections, better-informed teams, and ultimately, greater business outcomes in an increasingly competitive brick-and-mortar landscape.”

The GigaCloud Advantage

The launch of the Wonder App reinforces GigaCloud’s commitment to innovation and providing technology-driven solutions for the evolving commerce landscape, including the vital brick-and-mortar market. By integrating Wonder’s capabilities, GigaCloud equips suppliers with tools that enhance in-store engagement and unlock new growth opportunities. The app is part of the broader GIGA IQ™ package, a suite of technology-driven solutions that power both the GigaCloud B2B Marketplace platform and the back-end B2C enabling system, helping businesses optimize performance across digital and physical retail channels. Backed by GigaCloud’s technological infrastructure and strategic expertise, the Wonder App reinforces GigaCloud’s leadership in digital transformation, helping businesses strengthen supplier-retailer relationships and streamline operations in an increasingly competitive environment.

The Wonder App is a next-gen web app installable on iPads, tablets, and both iOS and Android phones. It is expected to be available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store by mid-March.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. GigaCloud offers a comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories, including home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.gigacloudtech.com.

About Apexis, Inc.

Apexis, Inc. dba Wondersign has been a wholly owned subsidiary of GigaCloud Technology Inc. since November 2023. Wondersign is a leading sales enablement platform designed to help physical retailers drive sales and enhance the customer experience. From product discovery to checkout, Wondersign provides physical retailers with tools to optimize showroom experience and improve in-store conversions.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GigaCloud Technology Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@gigacloudtech.com