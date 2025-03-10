Prospect Capital Achieves Outstanding Corporate Culture Recognition Based on Independent Culture Amp Survey

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Management L.P. (“Prospect”), investment advisor to Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) and other funds, is pleased to announce the results of a third party study conducted by one of the world’s leading employee experience platform, Culture Amp, showcasing Prospect’s commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace environment.

The comprehensive, independent, and anonymous Culture Amp survey, gathering feedback from professionals across all departments, including affiliates, highlights Prospect's dedication to cultivating a positive and inclusive corporate culture. Prospect exceeded industry benchmarks in nearly every category in the survey.

The Culture Amp survey results further illustrate the positive culture at Prospect that was also recently recognized by Mergers & Acquisitions as a “Best Place to Work in Private Capital of 2024.”

The survey results revealed several key strengths of Prospect’s workplace culture, including:

Employee Engagement: Prospect professionals overwhelmingly expressed enthusiasm for working at Prospect, with a strong majority stating they would recommend it as a great place to work. In response to a separate question, a strong majority also stated they are proud to work for Prospect.





Innovation: Prospect professionals recognized Prospect's culture of innovation with one of the highest scoring statements being 'we are encouraged to be innovative.' This is a reflection of the many "firsts" Prospect has pioneered in the BDC industry, including managing PSEC to be the first existing BDC to acquire another BDC; the first BDC to issue convertible bond, program notes, bond ATM, equity ATM, listed perpetual preferred, and programmatic perpetual preferred securities; and the first BDC to complete at the market issuance programs for both common stock and bonds.





Career Development: Independent survey responses highlighted the company's dedication to nurturing career growth, with Prospect professionals appreciating the opportunities to develop and advance their careers. A large majority also expressed happiness with their work role as compared to their expectations based on Prospect's description of such role, demonstrating Prospect's transparency toward its workforce.





Work-Life Balance: Despite the demands of a competitive industry, Prospect professionals reported a strong sense of balance, emphasizing Prospect's efforts to maintain a sustainable and rewarding work environment supportive of the holistic needs of Prospect professionals and families.





: Despite the demands of a competitive industry, Prospect professionals reported a strong sense of balance, emphasizing Prospect’s efforts to maintain a sustainable and rewarding work environment supportive of the holistic needs of Prospect professionals and families. Teamwork and Collaboration: Prospect professionals praised Prospect’s strong culture of teamwork and accountability, highlighting a shared commitment to achieving results.



“We are happy to see such positive feedback from our outstanding team of Prospect professionals,” said John Barry, Chairman and CEO of Prospect Capital Corporation. “These results confirm that our efforts to continue scaling a supportive, engaging, and high-performance workplace are making a difference. Surpassing industry benchmarks across key areas affirms our dedication to fostering an exceptional work environment. We believe that a strong corporate culture is the foundation of our success, and we will continue to prioritize the well-being and development of our team.”

Prospect has also implemented numerous initiatives to enhance its corporate culture, including mentorship programs, 100% subsidized health insurance, two annual company sponsored ski trips, two annual company sponsored boat trips, frequent firmwide events, catered breakfast and lunch five days a week, pet friendly in-office space, and periodic departmental team building activities. These initiatives have been instrumental in creating an environment where employees feel empowered to contribute their best work.

As the company looks to the future, Prospect remains committed to maintaining its high standards of corporate culture and employee satisfaction. The insights gained from the Culture Amp survey, conducted in the past 15 months, will guide the company’s ongoing efforts to foster a dynamic and thriving workplace.

About Prospect Capital Management L.P.:

Prospect is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in New York City that, along with its predecessors and affiliates, has 37-years of investing in and managing high-yielding debt and equity investments using both private partnerships and publicly traded closed-end structures. Prospect and its affiliates employ a team of 150 professionals who focus on credit-oriented investments yielding attractive current income. Prospect, together with its affiliates, has $8.3 billion of regulatory assets under management as of December 31, 2024. For more information, call (212) 448-0702 or visit https://www.prospectcap.com.

