Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notice of Results and Investor Presentation

ST HELIER, Jersey, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) expects to publish its operating and financial results for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2024 on Monday March 24, 2025.

A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on the same day, at 2:00pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

A presentation of the results and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia's website (www.caledoniamining.com).

Conference Call Details

When: March 24, 2025 at 2:00pm London time

Topic: Full Year and Q4 2024 Results Call for Investors

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://brrmedia.news/CMCL_Q4

Enquiries: