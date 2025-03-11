PrimeXBT Merges Crypto and Traditional Markets with MT5 Integration





CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PrimeXBT , a regulated global multi-asset broker, is bridging the gap between crypto and traditional markets by introducing MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to its already powerful suite of trading platforms. This integration makes PrimeXBT the only broker combining Crypto Futures, its CFD trading, and the advanced MT5 platform into one seamless trading solution.

With this all-in-one approach, PrimeXBT empowers traders with the freedom to choose the best strategy that suits their needs, reinforcing its commitment to putting traders first.

The popular MT5 platform equips traders with professional-grade tools, such as advanced charting, algorithmic trading, and Expert Advisors (EAs), allowing them to refine their strategies, automate trading, and optimize market analysis.

Crypto Futures trading uses a central limit order book (CLOB) for deep liquidity and fast execution, enabling traders to react to rapid price movements with minimal slippage. This ensures faster, more accurate trades, making it especially advantageous for scalpers.

PrimeXBT's CFD trading offers a powerful yet intuitive experience, allowing traders of all levels to easily trade across multiple asset classes all from a single account. This enables traders to diversify their strategies without the need to switch between different platforms.



“As a trader-first broker, we continuously push the boundaries to provide some of the best trading solutions in the industry. With Crypto Futures, our CFDs platform, and MT5 all in one intuitive interface, we deliver a next-generation trading ecosystem that gives traders greater control, flexibility, and access to new opportunities,” said a PrimeXBT spokesperson.

PrimeXBT also provides exceptional flexibility for deposits and withdrawals. Traders can fund their accounts with both crypto and fiat using a wide range of local payment methods. Additionally, they can easily exchange digital currencies for major coins like BTC, ETH, USDT, and altcoins like LINK, SHIB, and UNI, giving them greater control over their trading capital.

As demand for multi-asset trading grows, PrimeXBT leads the way by driving innovation with cutting-edge technology, institutional-grade liquidity, and a diverse range of assets in a complete all-in-one trading solution. With a strong focus on traders, it continues to set new standards for performance, reliability, and the trading experience.

The following product update is already available to clients from a number of Asian and Latin American countries and will be rolled out to additional countries soon.

To learn more users can visit PrimeXBT

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client’s country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.

