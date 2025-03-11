The 11th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2025 - Celebrating Tradition and Cultural Pride

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 11th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2025, themed "Ao Dai – Rising Viet Nam”, concluded successfully after running from March 1 to March 9, 2025. Organised by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, led by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, in collaboration with various departments, districts, and Thu Duc City, the festival was a vibrant celebration of Vietnam’s rich heritage and the timeless elegance of the Ao Dai.

Highlighting Vietnam’s cultural pride, the festival attracted more than 30 Ao Dai ambassadors, featuring esteemed public figures and renowned celebrities. Additionally, 53 distinguished designers presented exclusive collections, showcasing Ao Dai’s evolution and affirming Vietnam’s cultural identity on the international stage.

Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, remarked: "The Ao Dai Festival has firmly established itself as a signature event and a distinctive tourism offering for Ho Chi Minh City, greatly contributing to the city's broader tourism development objectives and international cultural visibility." Key highlights of the festival included the Ao Dai Art Show, the “Charming Ao Dai of Ho Chi Minh City” contest, the Ao Dai painting contest, 2025 Online Ao Dai Beautiful Photo Contest, the Ao Dai Folk Dance Ensemble and Ancient Costume Parade, and the Ao Dai gifting program for Women's Union members and female workers.





The 11th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2025

The Grand Opening Ceremony on March 7th, 2025, was honored by the presence of the Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Ho Chi Minh City, highlighting the strong ties between Vietnam and Korea in cultural exchange and tourism.

This September, Ho Chi Minh City will host the TPO General Assembly, bringing together leading tourism organizations from across the Asia-Pacific and global Cities. This is a great opportunity for Korean visitors and businesses to experience the city's vibrant culture, dynamic tourism industry, and expanding global connections.

We look forward to welcoming you to Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City!

