SalMar - Issuance of Commercial Paper

SalMar ASA (rated BBB+ by Nordic Credit Rating) has today issued a new commercial paper of NOK 1 000,000,000.

Issue date: 13 March 2025

Maturity date: 15 September 2025

Coupon: 5.04 % p.a.

Manager: DNB Markets

About SalMar

SalMar is one of the world's largest and most efficient producers of salmon.

The Group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway and Iceland, as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations. In addition, the company is operating within offshore aquaculture through the company SalMar Ocean and SalMar owns 50% of the shares in Scottish Sea Farms Ltd.

See www.salmar.no for more information about the company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements stipulated in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.