Sailing: 'Primo Cup-UBS Trophy' Ends, Now the Yacht Club de Monaco Targets the Admiral’s Cup





MONACO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 41st edition of the 'Primo Cup-UBS Trophy' has come to a close in Monaco, marking the start of the 2025 sailing season. This prestigious one-design regatta, which has become a staple of the European racing calendar, brought together over 450 sailors from across the continent, competing in five classes. Launched in 1985 by Prince Albert II of Monaco, President of the Yacht Club de Monaco, the event has firmly established itself as a premier sailing competition. Ninety crews battled it out in what served as the fourth and final event of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series, a title ultimately claimed by Stefano Roberti. “It has been a fantastic winter season, always with demanding conditions - he reflected - This award is a testament to my consistency. I’ve been racing in the J/70 class for ten seasons now, and this victory is the result of my crew’s hard work and our unwavering dedication”.

Once again, this year’s 'Primo Cup-UBS Trophy' presented sailors with challenging conditions, with the sea alternating between choppy and rough. Yet, the competition delivered a thrilling spectacle of top-tier sailing. Organized in partnership with UBS, with the support of the Municipality of Monaco and the expertise of North Sails, this edition reaffirmed why the 'Primo Cup-UBS Trophy' remains a must-attend event on the sailing circuit. “There are a few secrets that make the 'Primo Cup-UBS Trophy' unique. First and foremost, its longevity, we’ve been running it for forty years,” said Bernard d'Alessandri, Secretary General of the YCM. “It’s a tradition: regattas have been held in Monaco since the mid-19th century, and we are proud to continue that legacy. Last year, we took part in the 'Vendée Globe,' and this year we will be competing in the 'Admiral’s Cup' flying the flag for Monaco and elevating the name of the Yacht Club to even greater heights,” he added.

The J/70 fleet, the largest and most prestigious with 45 crews, lived up to expectations. Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio and his Monaco-based team 'G-Spot' claimed the coveted Perpetual Trophy, while the French crew of 'Euro Voiles' secured first place in the 'Corinthian' category. In other classes, the Italians of 'Giada' triumphed in the Smeralda 888, the Swiss team 'Shensu' dominated the Longtze Premier, and the Monaco-based 'Give Me Five' secured victory in the Cape 31 category. Meanwhile, in the ClubSwan 28 class, Japan’s 'Hatari' emerged as the winner.“This regatta holds a special place in our hearts, and winning this award is truly significant for us: it’s our third time”, said Serena di Lapigio at the prize-giving ceremony. “As always, the organization has been outstanding. The hospitality here is exceptional, and even during the winter series, we see a strong fleet turnout, which is not something to take for granted these days. That naturally raises the level of competition,” he concluded.



With the 'Primo Cup-UBS Trophy' wrapped up (next edition 5-8 March 2026), all eyes now turn to the next major challenge. The Yacht Club de Monaco is preparing for its first-ever participation in the 'Admiral’s Cup,' one of the world’s most prestigious offshore sailing competitions, often referred to as the “unofficial World Cup of offshore racing.” Set to take place from July 17 to August 1 in Cowes, on the Isle of Wight, the event returns after a 20-year hiatus, promising to deliver high-level competition on the international stage. The decision to enter the 'Admiral’s Cup' was spearheaded by YCM member Peter Harrison, owner of the Jolt boat, with the full backing of Pierre Casiraghi, Vice President of the Club and founder of Team Malizia. This legendary competition attracts the world’s top sailors, and among those set to compete in the 2025 edition are Boris Herrmann, Will Harris (Team Malizia), and Cole Brauer—the first American woman to complete a solo, nonstop circumnavigation of the globe in just 130 days.

