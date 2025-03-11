Sodexo named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the second year in a row

Issy-les-Moulineaux, March 11th, 2025

Sodexo is proud to announce its recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® for the second consecutive year. Issued by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business, this annual recognition honors Sodexo’s continuous commitment to business integrity through best-in-class policies and practices.

In 2025, a total of 136 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 44 industries. Sodexo is the only honoree in the Food service industry.

The evaluation criteria to be distinguished as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® encompass five categories:

Ethics Program

Culture of Ethics

Environmental & Social Impact

Governance

Third Party Management

This consecutive-year distinction highlights how the Group's strong ethical principles, deeply rooted in its core values, translates into solid ethical behaviors across its operations.

Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Sodexo, said: “We are truly honored by this second recognition of Sodexo as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere. Our strong company values and unwavering commitment to promoting ethical principles and responsible business conduct are key differentiators for our clients and a unique feature of Sodexo since its creation. They form the basis of the trust we build with all our stakeholders and are essential to our ambition to become the leader in sustainable food and valued experiences.”

“Congratulations to Sodexo for achieving recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to advancing business integrity. This approach is good for business – employees and other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we measure with our process” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair.

Ethics & Performance: The Ethics Premium

The listed 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies® Honorees outperformed a comparable index of global companies by 7.8 percentage points from January 2020 to January 2025.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ different proof points on practices that support robust ethics program ; governance; a culture of ethics; environmental and social impact; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere’s data-driven program and culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine and the Ethicast podcast.

For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI.

Key Figures

23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 423,000 employees (as at August 31, 2024)

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries

80 million consumers served daily

11.7 billion euros in market capitalization

(as at January 6, 2025)

