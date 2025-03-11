HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11.3.2025 AT 12:15 EET

Huhtamaki's 2024 Annual Report published

The Huhtamaki Annual Report 2024 has been published on the company's website at www.huhtamaki.com/investors. It is comprised of three sections, with a Company overview, financials including Sustainability Statement, and governance (Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report). The report is available in Finnish and English.

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. KPMG Oy Ab, a firm of authorized public accountants, has provided an independent auditor’s assurance report on Huhtamaki’s ESEF Financial Statements based on a reasonable assurance engagement it has performed in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

The Sustainability Statement is prepared in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) referred to in the Finnish Accounting Act, and with the EU Taxonomy Regulation. KPMG Oy Ab, an authorized sustainability audit firm, has provided an assurance report on Huhtamaki’s Sustainability Statement based on a limited assurance engagement it has performed in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

