eGain to Participate in the Annual Roth Conference on March 17, 2025

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the AI knowledge platform for service, today announced that CEO Ashu Roy and CFO Eric Smit will be hosting meetings with investors on March 17, 2025, at the 37th Annual Roth Conference taking place March 16-18, 2024 in Dana Point, California.

In its recently released earnings press release , eGain CEO Ashu Roy said, “We won several new enterprise logos in the second quarter. As a result, our annual recurring revenue from AI Knowledge Hub customers grew by 17% year over year and 5% sequentially. Customer service automation is a strategic focus for AI investment in Global 1000. As a result, we are seeing a growing number of seven-figure ARR deals in our sales pipeline.”

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with eGain management, please contact either your Roth representative or Pondel Wilkinson, eGain’s investor relations firm, at tkehrli@pondel.com .

About eGain

eGain AI Knowledge Hub helps businesses improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted, consumable answers. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.