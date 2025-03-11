Amesite Announces Successful Soft Rollout of NurseMagic™ Caregiver Solution, Expanding Its Addressable Market for Enterprise by 50%

DETROIT, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, today announced the early adoption of its non-clinical caregiver tool in NurseMagic™. The Caregiver NurseMagic™ Solution directly supports non-clinical workers in their day-to-day jobs, reducing the need for intensive intervention by management, and improving documentation, communication and patient care.

Amesite sales are focused on home health care and skilled nursing. Agencies and corporations in these segments employ both clinical and non-clinical staff. Broadly, there are almost 3 million home health care and skilled nursing staff in the U.S., of which over 1.5 million are non-clinical healthcare support workers. By expanding NurseMagic™ solutions to meet the needs of non-clinical workers, Amesite estimates that it has expanded its addressable market for enterprise sales alone by around 50%.

Amesite reports that an increasing number of customers have adopted NurseMagic™ for their entire teams, which include non-clinical staff such as CNAs, chaplains, social workers and nurse aides. Over the last three months, Amesite reported that its contracts with hospice providers have grown by over 3,000%, and contract sizes have increased by nearly 1,000%. This comes on the heels of Amesite’s recent rollout of its automated purchase process that enables contract expansion with a few clicks, substantially shortening its sales cycle as it outreaches the over 50,000 businesses in its target segments.

Brandon Owens, VP of Sales at Amesite, stated, "We are accelerating contract closures, increasing deal sizes, and expanding existing agreements with a growing suite of features. Organizations that deploy our platform across their entire workforce realize a disproportionate advantage—dramatically reducing audit risk and operational costs. By delivering the right NurseMagic™ solution to every employee, we empower agencies and corporations to seamlessly scale their contracts to cover 100% of their workforce with just a few clicks."

Kalie Wortinger, Senior Manager of Engineering, said, “We built our infrastructure to be able to train our proprietary AI with extreme speed and accuracy, while meeting HIPAA requirements. We plan to roll out several new tools in the coming months to address market needs, informed by engagement with a rapidly growing cohort of customers and sales prospects.”

Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry stated, "We firmly believe that AI will ultimately support 100% of the U.S. workforce. Healthcare—rife with inefficiencies and unmet needs—is a prime market for Amesite’s solutions, including NurseMagic™. With dozens of under- or unserved segments, we have an enormous opportunity to drive impact for our customers and generate revenue."

