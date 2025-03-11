Aya Gold & Silver Announces February 2025 Production Results

MONTREAL, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce production of 357,333 ounces (“oz”) of silver (“Ag”) in February at its Zgounder Silver Mine, located in the Kingdom of Morocco.

2025 Production Metrics

Production Metrics January

2025 February

20251 Silver production oz/month 383,515 357,333 oz/day 12,371 12,762 Tonnes processed kt 88,686 78,755 Milling rate t/op.h2 126 133 Silver recovery % 87 83 Mill availability % 95 88 Mine production t 50,403 68,967

Includes five days of planned shut down of the grinding mill of the flotation plant Tonnes per operating hour

February Production Highlights

Silver (“Ag”) production of 357,333 oz in February 2025 or 12,762 oz per day; an increase in average daily silver production based on 23 days of operation due to lower availability as a result of a planned shutdown.

in February 2025 or 12,762 oz per day; an increase in average daily silver production based on 23 days of operation due to lower availability as a result of a planned shutdown. Silver recovery of 83% in February 2025 due to oxidized ore processing and plant shut down.

in February 2025 due to oxidized ore processing and plant shut down. Combined mill availability of 88% in February 2025.

in February 2025. Mine production of 68,967t in February 2025, which represents a 37% increase over January 2025.

"I am pleased to share that we continue to improve the production rate at Zgounder. We see a month-over-month increase in the daily average silver production, but also in the milling and mining rates from January to February 2025. This strong performance is driven by improved mine production, alongside sustained processing capacity over 2,800 tpd since January,” said President & CEO Benoit La Salle. "This achievement included a planned shutdown in a short month, and highlights our disciplined execution and operational strength, setting the stage for sustained production growth and record profitability in 2025."

Q4 and Full Year 2024 Conference Call Details

As previously announced, Aya will release its Q4 and Full-Year 2024 results on March 28, 2025 before market-open. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 9 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial and operational results.

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gq6awkxb

Instructions for obtaining conference call dial-in numbers:

Click on the following call link and complete the online registration form.

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3868fe7783244ac1995e4adc45e7520a Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details. Select a method for joining the call: a) Dial-In: A dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone; or b) Call Me: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system. The call will come from a US number.

The live webcast will be archived and will be available for replay. Presentation slides that will accompany the conference call will also be posted on Aya’s website.

