Orange and Telesat sign multi-year partnership for Telesat Lightspeed LEO satellite connectivity and terrestrial infrastructure

Telesat Lightspeed Landing Station will be hosted at Orange’s teleport in Bercenay-en-Othe France, with the provision of ground connectivity to Telesat’s PoP.

Long-term partnership includes capacity from the Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation for integration into Orange Wholesale’s portfolio of solutions for businesses and telecom operators.

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange, one of the world’s leading telco operators and digital service providers, and Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT), one of the largest and most innovative satellite operators, have joined forces to offer new satellite connectivity options through a strategic commercial partnership.

Under the agreement, a Telesat Lightspeed Landing Station will be hosted at Orange’s teleport in Bercenay-en-Othe, France, and benefit from ground segment connectivity with their point of presence (PoP) located in Paris over Orange Wholesale International Private Line (IPL). Additionally, Orange signed a capacity commitment for Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) service, which will be integrated into its global portfolio of services for businesses and telecom operators.

“I’m greatly honored that Telesat has chosen Orange’s Bercenay-en-Othe Teleport as the first European gateway for their Telesat Lightspeed network. More than that, I’m excited by the new partnership that we’re entering into, which says much about the expertise of Orange Wholesale as a space network operator and our capacity to offer world-class ground infrastructure for the most advanced satellite constellations. We look forward to expanding our connectivity solutions with Telesat Lightspeed, enhancing the resilience of our network for mobile backhauling, crisis response and remote connectivity,” Emmanuel Rochas, CEO Orange Wholesale International commented.

“This strategic partnership highlights our commitment to delivering resilient connectivity solutions through our advanced, fully integrated space and terrestrial infrastructure. We are honored that Telesat Lightspeed will help improve connectivity in remote areas for Orange’s customers in Europe, Africa and other locations throughout the world. Our Telesat Lightspeed solution has been designed to meet telco standards and we are pleased to count Orange, one of the largest global telcos, as a Telesat Lightspeed strategic partner,” Telesat’s Chief Commercial Officer Glenn Katz added.

Telesat Lightspeed Carrier Ethernet services will deliver reliable, robust connectivity that’s backed by service level agreements. Telecom operators can configure and monitor services in real-time, redirecting capacity as needed without satellite operator intervention. The resilient enterprise-class network features a Zero-Trust Security Architecture that is aligned with the latest security industry standards.

As part of Orange’s connectivity network, with ground stations in 26 countries and territories worldwide, Orange’s Bercenay-en-Othe WTA Tier-4 certified Teleport acts as a pivotal asset in providing the right connectivity solution. This partnership will strengthen Orange’s ability to meet customer needs in underserved regions, adding a new secure, reliable, low-latency, seamless connectivity option to the existing multi-orbit portfolio of satellite partnerships.

By combining Telesat's advanced satellite technology with Orange’s 45-year expertise providing gateway and connectivity services, this collaboration strengthens the resilience of global digital infrastructure and furthers digital inclusion in the most remote areas.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 127,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity, secure and resilient links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn , X , or visit www.telesat.com .

Media Contacts:

Orange

Ibtissame Nafii – ibtissame.nafii@orange.com

Krista Stephens – krista.stephens@orange.com

W2 Communications for Telesat

telesat@w2comm.com

Telesat’s forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. When used herein, statements which are not historical in nature, or which contain the words “will,” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements made in this press release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this release. Telesat Corporation undertakes no obligation to update the information made in this release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements are based on Telesat Corporation’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Telesat Corporation’s control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. There are numerous risks and uncertainties associated with Telesat’s business and the Telesat Lightspeed constellation. Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: inflation and rising interest rates; Telesat’s ability to meet the funding conditions of its funding agreements with the Government of Canada and Government of Quebec; technological hurdles, including our and our contractors’ development and deployment of the new technologies required to complete the constellation in time to meet our schedule, or at all; the availability of services and components from our and our contractors’ supply chains; competition; risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation, including access to sufficient orbital spectrum to be able to deliver services effectively and access to sufficient geographic markets in which to sell those services; Telesat’s ability to develop significant commercial and operational capabilities; risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures or impaired satellite performance; and volatility in exchange rates. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors should review the other risk factors discussed in Telesat Corporation’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, that was filed on March 28, 2024, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”), and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ and SEDAR’s website at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ as well as our subsequent reports on Form 6-K filed with the SEC and also available on SEDAR.