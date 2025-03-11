Make Safety Your Lucky Charm This St. Patrick’s Day – Don’t Drive Impaired

OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As some Canadians prepare to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with festive gatherings, green attire and perhaps alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs, MADD Canada is reminding everyone not to rely on the luck of the Irish to protect them from the dangers of impaired driving.

“St. Patrick's Day is about having fun, not facing the consequences of impaired driving,” said MADD Canada National President, Tanya Hansen Pratt whose mother, Beryl, was killed in an impaired driving crash in 1999. “Don’t wait until after you’ve been drinking to figure out how to get home – it may be too late to make a responsible decision. Please plan ahead and stay safe.”

Despite the laws, police efforts and awareness initiatives, hundreds of Canadians are still killed and thousands are injured in alcohol and drug-related crashes every year. An average of 9 impaired driving charges are laid every hour, each representing a life at risk and the potential to prevent a tragedy.

To ensure everyone gets home safely this St. Patrick’s Day, MADD Canada encourages you to:

Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely;

Never drive a car, snowmobile, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who is impaired;

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Those looking for a sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

