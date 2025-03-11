Second Trader in Axi’s Capital Allocation Program, Axi Select, Secures $1,000,000 in Funding

SYDNEY, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online FX and CFD broker Axi, has announced a thrilling sequel to last month’s incredible news–a second trader, Daniel Gutiérrez Viñas, has reached the Pro M milestone in its innovative capital allocation program, Axi Select. This achievement makes Daniel the second $1million funded trader under the program in less than a month, marking another significant success to the broker’s commitment to provide its talented traders with a real opportunity to forge professional trading careers.

According to Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select, “We’re incredibly excited to announce our second $1M funded trader. Coming from the banking sector, Daniel made the personal decision to transition to trading full-time. Throughout his journey with Axi Select, the trader demonstrated exceptional skills and dedication and we’re beyond proud that he trusted Axi Select with his bold decision. Echoing my words from last month, reaching the top milestone of Axi Select extends far beyond receiving $1million in funding. It also underscores the power of an all-inclusive, trader-centric program designed to unlock traders’ full potential.”

The Axi Select program, launched in late 2023, announced last month its first-ever Pro M trader, Francisco Quesada Godines, along with a growing number of Axi Select traders reaching significant program milestones and accessing funding amounts of $100k, $200k, and $500k. The program offers talented traders a pathway to access capital funding up to $1,000,000 USD and earn up to 90% of their profits, as well as the advantage to join the program with zero registration or monthly fees*. Moreover, Axi Select traders benefit from a Standard or a Pro live account, unrestrictive trading conditions, and a suite of tools to nurture traders’ success and growth.

*Standard trading fees apply.

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content is not available to AU, NZ, EU and UK residents. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. Any advice is general in nature and does not take into account your personal objectives, financial situation and needs. Consider the appropriateness of the advice having regard to your own personal circumstances.

