The Annual General Meeting of Novonesis (Novozymes A/S) will be held on Thursday April 3, 2025 at 4:00 pm CEST at Gammel Venlighedsvej 14, DK-2970 Hoersholm, Denmark. There will also be access to the meeting from the entrance at Boege Alle 10-12, DK-2970 Hoersholm, Denmark.

For further information, please read the attached PDF documents.

Attachments