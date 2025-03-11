Huhtamaki has met the sustainability targets for its EUR 500 million sustainability-linked bond issued in 2022

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 11.3.2025 AT 13:00

Huhtamaki has met the sustainability target for its EUR 500 million sustainability-linked bond issued in 2022

Huhtamäki Oyj has met the sustainability target as set out in the terms and conditions of the EUR 500 million sustainability-linked bond due in 2027 (ISIN FI4000523550). The Verification Assurance Report has been published as part of the Annual Report 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, Tel. +358 (0)10 686 7893

