zSpace Acquires BlocksCAD to Revolutionize 3D Design and STEM Education

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a leader in augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) education, today announced the acquisition of BlocksCAD, a cutting-edge platform specializing in 3D design and modeling for STEM education. The acquisition strengthens zSpace’s commitment to transforming education through innovative technology and expands its capabilities to deliver engaging, hands-on learning experiences for students worldwide.

BlocksCAD’s intuitive design platform empowers students and educators to explore coding, mathematics, and engineering concepts through 3D modeling and design. By integrating BlocksCAD’s powerful tools into zSpace’s immersive learning ecosystem, educators will have expanded resources to inspire creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking in STEM subjects.





“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in zSpace’s mission to make learning more engaging and accessible,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. “BlocksCAD’s intuitive 3D design platform perfectly complements our immersive solutions, enabling students to bring their ideas to life while building essential STEM skills. Together, we are redefining how technology can empower learners to create, innovate, and succeed.

Through this combination, zSpace will integrate BlocksCAD’s browser-based modeling software with its augmented and virtual reality hardware, providing seamless, interactive experiences that bridge design and physical creation. This synergy will enhance project-based learning opportunities, giving students the tools to design, iterate, and visualize complex concepts in 3D.

“We are thrilled to join the zSpace family and amplify our shared vision of empowering learners through technology,” said Sol Menashi, CEO of BlocksCAD. “By combining our expertise, we will expand access to engaging STEM education and inspire students to explore careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.”

The integration of BlocksCAD’s technology into zSpace’s product suite will begin immediately, with new collaborative features and educational tools rolling out in the coming months.

About BlocksCAD

BlocksCAD is an innovative educational platform that simplifies 3D modeling and design, making STEM learning accessible to students of all ages. With a focus on coding, mathematics, and engineering concepts, BlocksCAD empowers learners to design, create, and innovate in a collaborative, project-based environment.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents and our hands-on “learning by doing” solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and zSpace, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

