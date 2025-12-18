zSpace and Labtech Introduce Heavy Vehicle Fundamentals to Strengthen Diesel & Transportation Career Pathways with Immersive AR Learning

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a leader in immersive augmented reality (AR) learning solutions, today announced the launch of Heavy Vehicle Fundamentals by Labtech , a comprehensive AR-powered training solution designed to help students build foundational knowledge and hands-on skills in diesel, trucking, and heavy vehicle systems. Developed in collaboration with Labtech International, a global provider of technical and vocational education training (TVET) solutions, the new program expands zSpace’s rapidly growing library of CTE-aligned applications for automotive, diesel, and transportation programs.

Heavy Vehicle Fundamentals brings interactive 3D models, component breakdowns, and system-level explorations directly into classrooms through zSpace’s headset-free AR laptops. Students can investigate diesel engines, braking systems, transmissions, hydraulics, fuel delivery, and electrical systems in an immersive, hands-on environment—without requiring costly equipment, consumables, or dedicated shop space.

Video: Heavy Vehicle Fundamentals by Labtech

“Labtech has long been recognized for delivering high-quality training solutions for technical and vocational education,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. “By bringing Heavy Vehicle Fundamentals onto the zSpace platform, we’re giving schools and workforce programs a scalable, cost-effective way to introduce students to diesel and heavy vehicle concepts while supporting the growing demand for technicians across the transportation industry.”

Key Features & Benefits of Heavy Vehicle Fundamentals by Labtech

Comprehensive Heavy Vehicle System Coverage

Students explore diesel engine operations, powertrain systems, hydraulic mechanisms, suspension, brakes, electrical circuits, and more through interactive 3D models.

Foundational Skills for Career Entry

Supports early-stage learning for pathways in diesel technology, fleet maintenance, trucking, and heavy equipment operation.

Hands-On, Risk-Free Practice

Learners safely inspect, manipulate, and analyze components that are traditionally difficult to access or expensive to maintain in training environments.

Industry-Relevant Knowledge

Content supports introductory competencies aligned with transportation, logistics, and diesel repair programs—helping prepare students for advanced coursework and future ASE certifications.

Flexible Classroom Integration

Designed for blended learning and adaptable for K–12 CTE, postsecondary training, and workforce development programs.

“Labtech is proud to partner with zSpace to provide digital learning tools that give students a strong foundation in heavy vehicle technologies,” said Dr Steven McKee, President at Labtech International. “Together, we are modernizing the way diesel and transportation programs introduce critical concepts—making training more engaging, affordable, and accessible for learners everywhere.”

With the transportation and logistics sectors experiencing rapid growth and a nationwide shortage of skilled technicians, Heavy Vehicle Fundamentals offers an innovative pathway for schools and training centers to expand program capacity, introduce industry-relevant concepts earlier, and accelerate student readiness for high-demand careers.

About Labtech

Labtech International is a global leader in technical and vocational education training (TVET) solutions, offering advanced learning systems for engineering, automotive, manufacturing, and industrial technology programs. With decades of experience delivering hands-on training equipment, e-learning, and simulation tools to institutions around the world, Labtech empowers educators to prepare learners with the skills required in today’s technical workforce. Learn more at www.labtech.org.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

Press Contact:

Amanda Austin

Senior Marketing Director, zSpace, Inc.

press@zspace.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Cody Slach, Greg Robles

949.574.3860 | ZSPC@gateway-grp.com