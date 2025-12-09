zSpace Showcases Major Expansion of CTE AR/VR Learning Applications at ACTE CareerTech VISION 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a global leader in immersive augmented reality (AR) learning solutions for education, today announced it will unveil a broad expansion of its Career and Technical Education (CTE) application suite at ACTE CareerTech VISION , December 10 - 11 in Nashville,Tennessee. Attendees visiting zSpace Booth #702 can explore the latest CTE applications across automotive, health science, advanced manufacturing, robotics, and career exploration, experience the precision of the newly announced zStylus One, and discover new AI-powered instructional features that are transforming classrooms, strengthening CTE pathways, and preparing students for tomorrow’s workforce.

In addition, zSpace will host a session on Thursday, December 11, at 11:00 a.m. in Davidson Breakout 5 at the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center. “ Striking a Chord: Redefining Career Education with AR/VR and AI ” highlights how educators are combining AR/VR with AI to create immersive learning experiences. Attendees will explore innovations that enhance engagement, equity, and career readiness while gaining practical strategies to prepare students for technology-driven careers.

Expanded zSpace CTE Applications Debuting at VISION

Automotive Technology – Electric, Hybrid, and Heavy Vehicle Systems

The expanded automotive pathway introduces new applications aligned to the future of transportation, including electric vehicle systems, high-voltage safety, hybrid technologies, battery diagnostics, and heavy vehicle mechanics. At Upper Bucks County Technical School , instructor Patrick Chrinko transformed the automotive lab into an immersive learning environment where students explore complex systems—like engine mechanics and electrical circuits—before ever touching a physical vehicle.

“zSpace has revolutionized how I teach,” Chrinko said. “My students don’t just learn about engines—they’re immersed in them. They gain visual, hands-on experience that prepares them for real-world diagnostics and decision-making.”

Health Science – MA Skills, Virtual ECG and BodyViz

The health science suite continues to grow with new applications including Medical Assistant (MA) Skills for foundational clinical competencies, Virtual ECG by zSpace that enables hands-on practice in lead placement and rhythm interpretation, and BodyViz, which provides interactive anatomy and medical imaging experiences using real MRI/CT datasets.

Advanced Manufacturing and Robotics

New simulations give students opportunities to explore materials, tools, automation, robotics fundamentals, workflow processes, safety, and troubleshooting. These realistic experiences help build confidence before students enter real lab environments.

Career Explorer – Connecting STEM Learning to Career Pathways

Career Explorer allows students to investigate dozens of high-demand career fields, understand what various jobs require, and see how classroom concepts align with real-world skills.

Introducing zStylus One – Precision-Based AR Learning for CTE

The recently announced zStylus One enhances all CTE learning applications with embedded sensors, advanced machine learning calibration, and heightened precision. These capabilities support realistic, hands-on practice in automotive diagnostics, health science procedures, engineering tasks, and more.

Shaping the Future of CTE

“CTE programs need accessible, scalable technology that mirrors industry,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. “Our expanded CTE app suite—paired with the precision of zStylus One and the power of AI—gives students immersive, skills-based experiences that prepare them for high-demand technical careers.”

Watch this video featuring students sharing their career goals and how zSpace helps them explore interests and build real-world skills.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

